Here s how Elon Musk plans to shake up things at Twitter

Elon Musk proposes changes to Twitter Blue after getting a board seat

Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's biggest shareholder, has suggested a host of changes to Twitter Blue.

Elon musk on twitter

Image Credit: Elon musk's twitter

Elon Musk has been creating a buzz ever since word got out that he has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, which makes him the biggest shareholder in the company. First it was a poll about the possibility of an edit button and now it’s Twitter Blue. Also Read - Twitter will now let you unmention yourself from tweets

The Tesla CEO, in a series of tweets, has suggested a host of changes to Twitter Blue. For the unversed, Twitter Blue is a paid monthly subscription service that offers exclusive access to premium features that enables users to customise their Twitter experience. The service is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on OS and Android, and twitter.com wherein it costs $2.99 (Rs 227) per month. Also Read - Twitter is finally getting edit button, but there is a catch

Now, The Boring Company founder has suggested that the service should cost around $2 (Rs 152) per month. He has also suggested the service should get suspended with no refund for accounts that use the service to run scams and spam people. “Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Musk wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

In addition to this, Musk has suggested that everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication check mark that goes away for scammers and people to try to game the system. Musk says that these checkmarks should be different from public figures or official accounts. “It should go away or scammers will game the system by signing up only for a few months,” he added.

Lastly, Musk has recommended that no ads be present on Twitter Blue. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” Musk said.

Published Date: April 10, 2022 9:58 AM IST
  • Published Date: April 10, 2022 9:58 AM IST

