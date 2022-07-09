comscore Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, now company board plans to sue him

Elon Musk and his team alleged that Twitter has not been forthcoming about its user data and that is why the deal is not likely to go through.

musktwitter

Elon Musk is officially trying to abandon the $44 billion Twitter deal.

Elon Musk has made an official attempt to abandon the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Musk and his team alleged Twitter has not been forthcoming about its user data and the way the platform handles spam in what might be a “material breach” of the agreement. The pullout is only the latest dramatic episode in the Musk-Twitter saga. Musk has been sending strong hints that he is no longer interested in buying Twitter only a few days after the deal was signed in April. Also Read - Garena Free Fire partners with Justin Bieber for first in-game performance

“For nearly two months, Mr Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,’” a clause in the regulatory filing reads. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.” Also Read - How to turn off the last seen feature on Truecaller

Twitter, however, is not in a mood to entertain Musk’s latest bout of “what-ifs”. The microblogging platform is hoping to close the deal and for that, it has challenged Musk that legal action is coming his way soon. “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” wrote Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor. “We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” Also Read - WhatsApp Companion Mode will let you use your account on two phones at once, here is how

  • Published Date: July 9, 2022 9:56 AM IST

