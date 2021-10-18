Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that he wants to extend human life on the Red Planet. Notably, Elon Musk has become the world’s richest man as his net worth has grown exponentially in the recent past. On Twitter, Elon Musk renewed his promise to “extend life to Mars”. Also Read - Starlink releasing soon: Check if the broadband service will be available in your area

According to The Star, Musk's wealth has swelled to an astonishing $230 billion. Or a whopping 861 billion Dodgecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by the entrepreneur after he was reported to have invested millions.

Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, both individuals who had previously held the rich list title.

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

“Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion #Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED!” popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace’s tweeted.

To which Musk said: “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars”.

“Have no doubt you will make it happen,” Wallace responded.

CEO investments, the creators of Dogecoin, also responded backing Musk’s plans every step of the way.

We have your back every step of the way @elonmusk — DOGECOIN (@Investments_CEO) October 16, 2021

The SpaceX Mars programme was initiated by Musk to colonise Mars after he first conceptualised the project back in 2001.

SpaceX’s aspirational goal has been to land the first humans on Mars by 2024, but in October 2020 Musk named 2024 as the goal for an uncrewed mission.