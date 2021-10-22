comscore Elon Musk feels Google, Facebook kill young talents: Read what he said
The battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has a long history. In 2018 Musk deleted his Facebook page stating, "It's not a political statement, and I didn't do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don't like Facebook."

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on earth, made a controversial remark about Google and Facebook, which fueled a debate on Twitter. The Tesla CEO targeted the big tech companies in his tweet and voiced his opinion against Mark Zuckerberg and Google. Also Read - Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth to 'extend life to Mars'

Twitter user JD Ross, who has been targeting Google, said, “The worst thing about Google is that it turns 22-year-olds into careerists rather than ambitious founders competing with big companies.” Replying to the same tweet, Musk said, “Big tech companies have turned into places where young talent dies.” Also Read - Starlink releasing soon: Check if the broadband service will be available in your area

Many defended Google and one of the user replied “Google actually offers a challenging environment with top-notch individuals and financial and promotional rewards based on high performance and innovation. It’s a great place to build a career and make money early on, and then make a move.” Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

After Musk’s tweet, many users asked him, “What is Tesla doing differently than these companies, and how is it making sure that the talent among the youth is not dying?”

It is not the first time the tech titan has criticized other big tech companies, including Google and Amazon. He has targeted Google, Facebook, and Amazon several times before. The rivalry between the two is not a secret to anyone, from artificial intelligence to rockets.

In 2018 Musk deleted his Facebook page stating, “It’s not a political statement, and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook.”

Musk had also spoken out against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the violence in the US capital. Additionally, he once targeted Amazon for censoring the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Recently, Musk once again claimed the richest person title after Tesla witnessed the increase in stock by US$73.1 billion ($97.96 billion) in the last twelve months and is now richer than the second-placed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  Published Date: October 22, 2021 12:22 PM IST

