Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on earth, made a controversial remark about Google and Facebook, which fueled a debate on Twitter. The Tesla CEO targeted the big tech companies in his tweet and voiced his opinion against Mark Zuckerberg and Google.

Elon Musk controversial statement

Twitter user JD Ross, who has been targeting Google, said, "The worst thing about Google is that it turns 22-year-olds into careerists rather than ambitious founders competing with big companies." Replying to the same tweet, Musk said, "Big tech companies have turned into places where young talent dies."

Many defended Google and one of the user replied "Google actually offers a challenging environment with top-notch individuals and financial and promotional rewards based on high performance and innovation. It's a great place to build a career and make money early on, and then make a move."

Google’s greatest evil is grooming brilliant 22 year olds into becoming complacent careerists instead of ambitious founders who might one day compete with them — JD Ross (@justindross) October 20, 2021

After Musk’s tweet, many users asked him, “What is Tesla doing differently than these companies, and how is it making sure that the talent among the youth is not dying?”

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

It is not the first time the tech titan has criticized other big tech companies, including Google and Amazon. He has targeted Google, Facebook, and Amazon several times before. The rivalry between the two is not a secret to anyone, from artificial intelligence to rockets.

In 2018 Musk deleted his Facebook page stating, “It’s not a political statement, and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook.”

It’s not a political statement and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2018

Musk had also spoken out against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the violence in the US capital. Additionally, he once targeted Amazon for censoring the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Recently, Musk once again claimed the richest person title after Tesla witnessed the increase in stock by US$73.1 billion ($97.96 billion) in the last twelve months and is now richer than the second-placed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.