Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: Here's how to apply for blue ticks

Elon Musk has finally confirmed that Twitter will charge $8 per month if anybody wants the “blue tick”, which shows an account has been verified. Musk said, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.” He later added, “Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us.” Musk also mentioned that the paid service will include fewer ads, priority in replies, and the ability to post longer videos than the current limit of 2 minutes 20 seconds. Also Read - Twitter bans over 54K accounts in India for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

How to apply for blue tick on Twitter?

The application process is pretty simple. All users will need to do is click on ‘Request Verification’ option in the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. Keep in mind that the verification process requires users to confirm their identity by submitting links along with other supporting materials. Another criteria is that users’ accounts will need to fall in one of these categories for requesting verification:

• Government

• Companies, brands and organizations

• News organizations and journalists

• Entertainment

• Sports and gaming

• Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Apart from this, those who meet at least one criteria from Column A and one from Column B will also be considered for blue ticks:

How does Twitter select which accounts to verify?

Twitter says it users both automated and human review processes to review the applications. In order to improve its verifications process, Twitter is also considering giving people the option to share demographic information after they complete the new verification application.

Twitter to remove blue badge from existing incomplete accounts

Twitter has clarified that blue ticks from inactive and incomplete accounts will be removed automatically starting January 22, though the company will send out e-mail and in-app notification detailing changes that can be made to avoid the removal. So those who make the suggested changes by January 22 will not lose their blue tick. Twitter defines a complete account as the one which has:

• either a verified email address or phone number

• a profile image

• a display name