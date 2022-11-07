Twitter‘s new head Elon Musk has announced a new rule for permanent account ban on the microblogging platform. Musk tweeted that Twitter accounts impersonating to be someone else without specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended. Also Read - Twitter Blue is coming to India, Elon Musk details when

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that the platform will not even warn such users, like in the previous past, and will suspend the account immediately.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," said Musk in a tweet.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Previously, Twitter issued a warning before the suspension, “but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” said the world’s richest man.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue, which will now cost $8 and will offer verification (Blue Badge).

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk added. After this, Musk also tweeted, “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

Ironically, Musk just a few days ago tweeted that “comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

Twitter’s existing policies already contain a section covering “parody, commentary, and fan accounts”. As per Twitter’s ‘Misleading and deceptive identities’ policy:

Profile modifications

If your account is potentially confusing in terms of its affiliation, we may require you to edit the content on your profile. If you violate this policy again after your first warning, your account will be permanently suspended.

Temporary account suspension

If we believe you may be in violation of this policy, we may require you to provide government-issued identification (such as a driver’s license or passport) in order to reinstate your account.

Permanent suspension

If you are engaged in impersonation or are using a misleading or deceptive fake identity, we may permanently suspend your account.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

The company has already started testing the Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

Musk, however, did not reveal how much Twitter will charge Indian users for its new Blue subscription service.

–With inputs from IANS