comscore Twitter to permanently ban impersonator accounts without any warning: Elon Musk
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Says All Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned Permanently
News

Elon Musk says all Twitter impersonators will be banned permanently

News

According to Musk, this will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue.

Highlights

  • Previously, Twitter used to issue a warning before the suspension.
  • Elon Musk has also said that any name change at all will cause a 'temporary loss of verified checkmark'.
  • The new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.
Untitled design - 2022-11-07T095229.336

Image: Twitter

Twitter‘s new head Elon Musk has announced a new rule for permanent account ban on the microblogging platform. Musk tweeted that Twitter accounts impersonating to be someone else without specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended. Also Read - Twitter Blue is coming to India, Elon Musk details when

Impersonator Twitter accounts to be banned permanently without warning: Elon Musk

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that the platform will not even warn such users, like in the previous past, and will suspend the account immediately. Also Read - Twitter head Elon Musk asks some laid off employees to return: Bloomberg reports

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” said Musk in a tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $7.99 monthly for Twitter Blue

Previously, Twitter issued a warning before the suspension, “but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” said the world’s richest man.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue, which will now cost $8 and will offer verification (Blue Badge).

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk added. After this, Musk also tweeted, “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

Ironically, Musk just a few days ago tweeted that “comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

Twitter’s existing policies already contain a section covering “parody, commentary, and fan accounts”. As per Twitter’s ‘Misleading and deceptive identities’ policy:

Profile modifications

If your account is potentially confusing in terms of its affiliation, we may require you to edit the content on your profile. If you violate this policy again after your first warning, your account will be permanently suspended.

Temporary account suspension

If we believe you may be in violation of this policy, we may require you to provide government-issued identification (such as a driver’s license or passport) in order to reinstate your account.

Permanent suspension

If you are engaged in impersonation or are using a misleading or deceptive fake identity, we may permanently suspend your account.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

The company has already started testing the Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

Musk, however, did not reveal how much Twitter will charge Indian users for its new Blue subscription service.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 10:58 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India
Apps
Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India
Elon Musk wants some fired employees to return to work: Bloomberg

News

Elon Musk wants some fired employees to return to work: Bloomberg

iPhone 14 deal: How to save more than Rs 5,000 on Rs 79,900 price

Deals

iPhone 14 deal: How to save more than Rs 5,000 on Rs 79,900 price

Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Gaming

Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

Nokia 2780 Flip Phone launched, watch video for details

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

Elon Musk wants some fired employees to return to work: Bloomberg

Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features

News

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features
Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?