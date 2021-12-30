comscore Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years
News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Speaking with Lex Friedman in the latest episode of his podcast, Elon Musk said that SpaceX would land human beings on Mars in 10 years.

Elon Musk

Space has been one of the most aspiring avenues for SpaceX founder Elon Musk. In the past, his company has not only sent a Tesla Roadster to space, but it has also become the first private company to send humans to the International Space Station. Now, Musk is focused on getting man to Mars and he even has a timeline for it. According to Musk, SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 10 years, that is, if all goes wrong. Also Read - Tesla Bot humanoid could be your companion like C3PO or R2D2: Elon Musk

Speaking with Lex Friedman in the latest episode of his podcast, Musk was asked about the timeline when SpaceX would land human beings on the Red Planet. After a brief pause Musk replied, “Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years.” Also Read - Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocks metaverse: Here’s what he said

Musk didn’t stop there. He also shared the factors that would make this feat possible. Musk said that ‘engineering the vehicle’ would be one of the most important factors that would make this feat possible. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made,” he added.
“The fundamental optimization of Starship is minimising the cost per ton to orbit and ultimately cost per ton to the surface of Mars,” the Tesla CEO told Friedman. Also Read - Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

“No amount of money can get you a ticket to Mars,” he added on the podcast.

Musk’s man on Mars predictions

Notably, this is not the first time that Musk has made predictions about his plans of getting humans beings on the surface of Mars. Responding to the tweets on the dominance of SpaceX in Europe, Musk had said that SpaceX will land spaceships on Mars “well before 2030.” “SpaceX will be landing Starships on Mars well before 2030. The really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining,” Musk had written at the time.

A month prior to that, Musk had predicted that it will take “five and a half years” before SpaceX takes a crewed mission to Mars. And in December 2020, Musk, while speaking on an award show in Berlin, had said that he remained confident that SpaceX would land humans on Mars by 2026, which is exactly the kind of timeline Musk had predicted while speaking at the International Astronautical Congress back in September 2016. All said and done, Musk and SpaceX have ambitious plans when it comes to landing humans on Mars. But the timeline is sure to vary.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to archive old/unwanted posts on Instagram without deleting them
How To
How to archive old/unwanted posts on Instagram without deleting them
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Gaming

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

Photo Gallery

Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

From Minnal Murali, Don't Look Up to The Amazing Spider-Man: Most watched Netflix movies in India

Photo Gallery

From Minnal Murali, Don't Look Up to The Amazing Spider-Man: Most watched Netflix movies in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years
Tesla Bot could be your companion like C3PO or R2D2: Elon Musk

News

Tesla Bot could be your companion like C3PO or R2D2: Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

News

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees
Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Electric Vehicle

Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why
This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

News

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

हिंदी समाचार

कर्मचारी पेंशन स्किम में नॉमिनी अपडेट करने में हो रही है दिक्कत? इस तरह करें फिक्स

Bajaj ऑटो करेगा 300 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश, तैयार होगा नया इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल प्लांट

स्मार्टफोन का स्टोरेज हो गया है फुल? इस तरह आसानी से Google Drive पर अपलोड करें फाइल

Free Fire में 2021 के पांच बेस्ट Character और Pet कॉम्बिनेशन, इनके साथ हर गेम में मिलेगी धांसू जीत

Realme GT 2 Pro में मिलेंगे 50MP के दो कैमरे, जानिए क्या है Dragon Ball Z कनेक्शन?

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch
Mobiles
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price
Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years
BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Gaming

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

News

Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers