Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

Space has been one of the most aspiring avenues for SpaceX founder Elon Musk. In the past, his company has not only sent a Tesla Roadster to space, but it has also become the first private company to send humans to the International Space Station. Now, Musk is focused on getting man to Mars and he even has a timeline for it. According to Musk, SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 10 years, that is, if all goes wrong.

Speaking with Lex Friedman in the latest episode of his podcast, Musk was asked about the timeline when SpaceX would land human beings on the Red Planet. After a brief pause Musk replied, "Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years."

Musk didn’t stop there. He also shared the factors that would make this feat possible. Musk said that ‘engineering the vehicle’ would be one of the most important factors that would make this feat possible. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made,” he added.

"The fundamental optimization of Starship is minimising the cost per ton to orbit and ultimately cost per ton to the surface of Mars," the Tesla CEO told Friedman.

“No amount of money can get you a ticket to Mars,” he added on the podcast.

Musk’s man on Mars predictions

Notably, this is not the first time that Musk has made predictions about his plans of getting humans beings on the surface of Mars. Responding to the tweets on the dominance of SpaceX in Europe, Musk had said that SpaceX will land spaceships on Mars “well before 2030.” “SpaceX will be landing Starships on Mars well before 2030. The really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining,” Musk had written at the time.

SpaceX will be landing Starships on Mars well before 2030. The really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

A month prior to that, Musk had predicted that it will take “five and a half years” before SpaceX takes a crewed mission to Mars. And in December 2020, Musk, while speaking on an award show in Berlin, had said that he remained confident that SpaceX would land humans on Mars by 2026, which is exactly the kind of timeline Musk had predicted while speaking at the International Astronautical Congress back in September 2016. All said and done, Musk and SpaceX have ambitious plans when it comes to landing humans on Mars. But the timeline is sure to vary.