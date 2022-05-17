comscore Elon Musk puts a condition on Twitter deal: Check details
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' until it proves bot claims

Elon Musk wants Twitter to prove that less than five percent accounts on its platform are bots for the buyout deal to go through.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this week put the Twitter deal “temporarily on hold.” In a tweet announcing the news, Musk had revealed that the deal had been put on hold owing to pending details supporting calculating on fake accounts on the platform. Now, The Boring Company founder has said that the deal ‘cannot move forward’ until Twitter proves that less than five percent accounts on its platform are bots. Also Read - Elon Musk duels with Twitter CEO over expanse of spam and bots on micro-blogging platform

“…Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does,” he wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Snoop Dogg offers to buy Twitter as Elon Musk puts deal on hold: Here’s who else can buy it

His tweet comes shortly after Musk while speaking at the All-In Summit 2022 conference in Miami on Monday said, “You can’t pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed.”

When asked if the Twitter deal was viable at a different price, Musk said, “I mean, it is not out of the question. The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow.”

The development also follows Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sharing a long thread detailing how bots worked on Twitter after Musk claimed that Twitter users were “being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.”

Responding to Musk’s tweet, Agrawal said, “We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc).”

“Now, we know we aren’t perfect at catching spam. And so this is why, after all the spam removal I talked about above, we know some still slips through. We measure this internally. And every quarter, we have estimated that <5% of reported mDAU for the quarter are spam accounts,” the Twitter CEO wrote in another tweet adding that details pertaining to the company’s process of reviewing bots had already been shared with Musk a week ago.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 2:51 PM IST

