Earlier this year, Tesla revealed its most futuristic looking product till date, and it looks more futuristic that the Cybertruck. The Tesla Robot made new in August after Elon Musk presented what the company is planning to do with robots. The revelation that was made on AI day is gaining steam and Musk shared his vision for the new Tesla bot.

During a Wall Street Journal Conference, Musk explained the idea behind the Tesla Bot project. He explained why he thinks Tesla is not an automobile company but as the biggest robotics company. He explained that the Tesla cars are more like robots on wheels. The Tesla Bot will essentially use similar tech and will also make some changes in sensors and actuators to help with the task it will be built to do.

In the conference he said, "With the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, I think we are creating the most advanced practical AI for navigating the real-world and you can also think of Tesla as the world's biggest robot company – or semi-sentient robot company. The car is like a robot on 4-wheels. We can probably take that same technology and put in a humanoid robot – and have that robot be useful.

Essentially, to have the humanoid part, we need to develop some custom actuators and sensors – and essentially use the Tesla Full Self-Driving and Autopilot or generally speaking real-world navigation AI in the humanoid robot.”

Despite the importance given to the robotics ecosystem, there still isn’t any strict timeline attached to the development of the Tesla Bot. Musk said, “I think this can be quite profound. I don’t know exactly when we can get this right but we will get it right.”

Further, Musk shared why he thinks Tesla Bot is important. He said, “It has the potential to be a general substitute for human labor over time. The foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is essentially distilled labor. I asked a friend of mine what should we optimize for and he said “gross profit per employee” – fully considered so you got to include the supply chain in that.”

He further added, “The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough. There are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low and rapidly declining birth rate.”