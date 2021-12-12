comscore Elon Musk shares his plans for the human-like Tesla Bot
  • Home
  • News
  • Musk believes Tesla's 5-feet 8-inch Bot can help humans with one big issue
News

Musk believes Tesla's 5-feet 8-inch Bot can help humans with one big issue

News

Elon Musk claimed there isn’t any strict timeline attached to the development of the Tesla Bot

Tesla Bot

Tesla Bot will be built to help humans with repetitive actions

Earlier this year, Tesla revealed its most futuristic looking product till date, and it looks more futuristic that the Cybertruck. The Tesla Robot made new in August after Elon Musk presented what the company is planning to do with robots. The revelation that was made on AI day is gaining steam and Musk shared his vision for the new Tesla bot. Also Read - Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

During a Wall Street Journal Conference, Musk explained the idea behind the Tesla Bot project. He explained why he thinks Tesla is not an automobile company but as the biggest robotics company. He explained that the Tesla cars are more like robots on wheels. The Tesla Bot will essentially use similar tech and will also make some changes in sensors and actuators to help with the task it will be built to do. Also Read - These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

In the conference he said, “With the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, I think we are creating the most advanced practical AI for navigating the real-world and you can also think of Tesla as the world’s biggest robot company – or semi-sentient robot company. The car is like a robot on 4-wheels. We can probably take that same technology and put in a humanoid robot – and have that robot be useful. Also Read - Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer, Carl Pei laughs at him

Essentially, to have the humanoid part, we need to develop some custom actuators and sensors – and essentially use the Tesla Full Self-Driving and Autopilot or generally speaking real-world navigation AI in the humanoid robot.”

Despite the importance given to the robotics ecosystem, there still isn’t any strict timeline attached to the development of the Tesla Bot. Musk said, “I think this can be quite profound. I don’t know exactly when we can get this right but we will get it right.”

Further, Musk shared why he thinks Tesla Bot is important. He said, “It has the potential to be a general substitute for human labor over time. The foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is essentially distilled labor. I asked a friend of mine what should we optimize for and he said “gross profit per employee” – fully considered so you got to include the supply chain in that.”

He further added, “The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough. There are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low and rapidly declining birth rate.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 12, 2021 6:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2021 6:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
News
Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away

Apps

WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away

What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

How To

What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

News

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away

What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

News

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes
These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles
Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

News

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आया नया Crimson Criminal Bundle: यहां जानें पाने का तरीका

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 12: आज फ्री मिलेंगे खास रिवॉर्ड और आइटम्स

सैमसंग ने फाइल किया पेटेंट, स्मार्टवॉच में होगा सेल्फी कैमरा और रोल होने वाला डिस्प्ले

Oppo Find N: लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए ओप्पो के फोल्डेबल फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और डिजाइन

Sony PlayStation Studios ने खरीदा एक और गेमिंग स्टूडियो, लिस्ट में जुड़ा God Of War डेवलपर

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
News
Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?
WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away

Apps

WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away
What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

How To

What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked
PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

News

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers