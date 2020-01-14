Tesla’s electric cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians. The cars will be able to quickly converse with pedestrians and could ask them to hop in or leave the way on congested roads. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hinted on the same. Musk who is known for his heavily active Twitter presence recently shared a video where a Tesla car can be seen talking to nearby pedestrians. According to Musk, the feature could soon make its way to the brand’s electric cars.

“Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real,” said Musk. The shared video showed a brief video clip of a Tesla Model 3 driving past people, saying: “Well, don’t just stand there. Hop in!”

Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real. pic.twitter.com/8AJdERX5qa — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 12, 2020

It is still not entirely known what technology the ‘Talking feature’ is based on. We still don’t know if the car will just play pre-set audio clips or use some sort of Artificial Intelligence to actually converse with the public. However, with Musk and the company in the equation, we’d strongly bet on the latter.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

The feature would open Tesla users to help in bunch of scenarios. Ola or Uber drivers, for instance, could use the feature to pick customers more efficiently and in an interactive way.

Other recent Tesla features

In other news, Elon Musk also revealed in December 2019 that the company would soon add Disney Plus to its vehicles soon via the Tesla Theatre feature. Tesla theatre also gained a bunch of features in a Christmas update which added support for Twitch and the Stardew Valley game. Further, the update also added the ability to save dashcam video clips automatically whenever you honk the horn.

Tesla’s holiday update also included a text message reading feature as well as a ‘Camp Mode’. The Camp Mode feature will let users use their vehicles during camping. When in use, the vehicle will maintain elements like airflow, temperature, interior lighting and even support power and music devices.