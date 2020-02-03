comscore Elon Musk slams Twitter and Google for rising scams, fake bots
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk slams Twitter and Google for rising scams, fake bots
News

Elon Musk slams Twitter and Google for rising scams, fake bots

News

Elon Musk slammed Twitter and Google for the rise in trolling networks and scams via fake bots.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 1:42 PM IST
elon-musk-stock-getty

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday slammed Twitter and Google for the rise in trolling networks and scams via fake bots on both the platforms. In a series of tweets, Musk said that desperate times call for desperate measures. “The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool,” Musk reacted to a follower’s tweet.

“Report as soon as you see it. Troll/bot networks on Twitter are a *dire* problem for adversely affecting public discourse and ripping people off,” he continued. He also criticized Google for allowing scammers to flourish.

Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV may announce new tariff plans on February 12

Also Read

Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV may announce new tariff plans on February 12

“Trolls/bots just need to be deemphasized relative to probable real people who aren’t being paid to push an agenda or scam. Google still shows bs/scam pages, they’re just several clicks away,” Musk stressed.

He said that though Google applied the citation relevance principle aka PageRank, among many other things, “the safest place to hide a dead body is the second page of Google search results!” PageRank is an algorithm used by Google Search to rank web pages in their search engine results. PageRank was named after Larry Page, one of the founders of Google.

Musk’s tweets led to a flood of reactions on social media. Some even suggested him to start his own social media platform. Scammers have time and again abused Musk’s popularity to fleece Twitter users after hacking several popular accounts. The hackers used Musk’s name and likeness to ask for Bitcoin – a cryptocurrency – by promoting an ad on Twitter in 2018.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Despite Twitter attempting to ban scammers and impersonators on its platform, one impersonator broke into Musk’s official account with a fake lookalike verified account, promising his 22.5 million followers free Bitcoin and ethereum cryptocurrencies.

In another news, Elon Musk recently shared video of a ‘talking’ Tesla on Twitter. He said that the feature will soon come to Tesla cars. The cars will be able to quickly converse with pedestrians and could ask them to hop in or leave the way on congested roads.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Stephen King quits Facebook
News
Stephen King quits Facebook
Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

News

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

TicWris Max smartwatch runs Android found on smartphones

Wearables

TicWris Max smartwatch runs Android found on smartphones

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Stephen King quits Facebook

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

News

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO
Elon Musk slams Twitter and Google for rising scams, fake bots

News

Elon Musk slams Twitter and Google for rising scams, fake bots
Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details
GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

News

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 होगा रियलमी का पहला Realme UI के साथ आने वाला स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip फोल्डेबल फोन का वीडियो सामने आया, देखें डिजाइन

Nokia 5.2 स्मार्टफोन की हेंड्स-ऑन फोटोज सामने आई, बजट सेगमेंट में Xiaomi और Realme से होगी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

2GB डेली डाटा के लिए बेस्ट है Reliance Jio का 251 रुपये का प्लान, 51 दिनों की है वैलिडिटी

News

Stephen King quits Facebook
News
Stephen King quits Facebook
Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12
Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

News

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO
Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out

News

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out