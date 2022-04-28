comscore Elon Musk slams Twitter official Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Takes A Shot At Twitter Legal Head Vijaya Gadde Over A Censorship Issue
News

Elon Musk takes a shot at Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue

News

Elon Musk criticized Vijaya Gadde's action of censoring an article on Twitter regarding US President Joe Biden's son Hunter's laptop.

Untitled design - 2022-04-28T110830.065

Just after the Twitter take over, Elon Musk openly slammed Indian-origin Twitter censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue, which has led to a wave of abusive comments directed toward Gadde on the platform. Musk attacked Gadde for censoring exclusive news articles about US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter’s laptop. Vijaya Gadde has worked with Twitter for over 10 years now. Also Read - Elon Musk is already bored of Twitter, wants to buy CocaCola next

Elon Musk targets Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde: What exactly went down?

Elon Musk responded to a tweet by YouTuber Saare Enjeti about a Politico story where he took a shot at Twitter’s “top censorship advocate” Gadde who allegedly cried during a meeting while discussing Musk’s acquisition. As per his tweet, “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover.” Also Read - Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

To this, Elon Musk responded, saying, “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate”. Also Read - Everything that Elon Musk could have bought for $44 billion, besides Twitter

Reportedly, Gadde was responsible for censoring a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Twitter. The story was later verified by several news outlets but was initially labeled as misinformation.

Notably, Musk did not address Vijaya Gadde directly by name.

After Musk’s remark, Gadde faced several negative and abusive comments from Twitter users for the same incident. Some suggested firing her for her actions, many accused her that she “destroyed countless @Twitter accounts for speaking the truth.” and others called her names like “curry”. These comments were later removed as they violated Twitter rules.

There has been a lot of jibber-jabber around “Free Speech” now that Elon Musk has bought the microblogging site, one who claims himself to be a “free speech absolutist”. As per his latest tweet on the subject, “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

After Twitter, Elon Musk wants to buy CocaCola
News
After Twitter, Elon Musk wants to buy CocaCola
Google kept 1.2 million privacy-violating apps off the Play Store last year

Apps

Google kept 1.2 million privacy-violating apps off the Play Store last year

Netflix aims to have over 50 gaming titles by the end of 2022

Gaming

Netflix aims to have over 50 gaming titles by the end of 2022

Realme GT 2 to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999

Deals

Realme GT 2 to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999

Apple self-service repair goes live: Check details here

Mobiles

Apple self-service repair goes live: Check details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

Elon Musk slams Twitter official Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue

After Twitter, Elon Musk wants to buy CocaCola

Google kept 1.2 million privacy-violating apps off the Play Store last year

Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: 12 बजे से Amazon Prime यूजर्स के लिए शुरू होगी पहली सेल, मिलेगा हजारों रुपये का Discount

Hyundai Alcazar CNG धमाल मचाने को तैयार, टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी झलक

खूब बिके भारत में बने आईफोन, पहली तिमाही में दिखा जबरदस्त ग्रोथ

Google ने Chrome के लिए जारी किया एक सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, यूजर्स को हो सकता था बड़ा नुकसान

GIZFIT 910 PRO स्मार्टवॉच भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, कई बढ़िया हेल्थ और फिटनेस फीचर्स से लैस

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999