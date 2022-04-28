Just after the Twitter take over, Elon Musk openly slammed Indian-origin Twitter censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue, which has led to a wave of abusive comments directed toward Gadde on the platform. Musk attacked Gadde for censoring exclusive news articles about US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter’s laptop. Vijaya Gadde has worked with Twitter for over 10 years now. Also Read - Elon Musk is already bored of Twitter, wants to buy CocaCola next

Elon Musk targets Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde: What exactly went down?

Elon Musk responded to a tweet by YouTuber Saare Enjeti about a Politico story where he took a shot at Twitter's "top censorship advocate" Gadde who allegedly cried during a meeting while discussing Musk's acquisition. As per his tweet, "Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover."

To this, Elon Musk responded, saying, "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate".

Reportedly, Gadde was responsible for censoring a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Twitter. The story was later verified by several news outlets but was initially labeled as misinformation.

Notably, Musk did not address Vijaya Gadde directly by name.

After Musk’s remark, Gadde faced several negative and abusive comments from Twitter users for the same incident. Some suggested firing her for her actions, many accused her that she “destroyed countless @Twitter accounts for speaking the truth.” and others called her names like “curry”. These comments were later removed as they violated Twitter rules.

There has been a lot of jibber-jabber around “Free Speech” now that Elon Musk has bought the microblogging site, one who claims himself to be a “free speech absolutist”. As per his latest tweet on the subject, “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”