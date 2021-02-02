comscore Elon Musk says Bitcoin is "on the verge" of being more widely accepted
Elon Musk says Bitcoin is "on the verge" of being more widely accepted

Elon Musk during a session on Clubhouse said that bitcoin is "on the verge" of being more widely accepted among investors.

Elon recently tweeted "GameStonk!!" in support of small investors trying to short squeeze hedge funds trying to bring down its stock price by shorting it. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Bitcoin and billionaire Elon Musk have been in the news lately. Musk in a chat on social media app Clubhouse said that bitcoin is “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors. Just after the Clubhouse chat ended, he tweeted with the hashtag bitcoin, to propel the cryptocurrency further up by 14 percent. Also Read - GameStop rescued from short sellers thanks to the Internet: Here's what happened

Bitcoin is currently valued at around $33,620 (approximately Rs 24,55,974). Musk acknowledged that he is a supporter of bitcoin and further said that he was a little slow on the uptake and that he should have bought it eight years ago. Hinting that he already owns some bitcoin of his own. Also Read - Sony PS5 or 2021 Tesla Model S? Elon Musk says his car can play Cyberpunk 2077

What did Elon Musk discuss in the Clubhouse chat

During the Clubhouse chat, Musk stated that “I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.” Apart from this, Musk discussed Mars, his companies, and vaccines, among other topics. Also Read - What is Signal and why is everyone talking about it?

He also interviewed Vladimir Tenev, co-founder of Robinhood. Who during his interview said that the news of Robinhood blocking retail investors is completely false and that the app had only temporarily halted trading to meet regulatory capital requirements.

Musk also chatted about the Covid-19 vaccine status and said that he expects an avalanche of them soon. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

To recall, Elon recently tweeted “GameStonk!!” in support of small investors trying to short squeeze hedge funds trying to bring down its stock price by shorting it. Stonk is a slang for stocks widely used on social media. It has been recently seen that when Musk tweets about a company or a commodity, their stocks seem to start soar. For example, when he tweeted about Signal, the stock of Signal Advance Inc, a non-related company jumped a lot, even though it not being linked to the instant messaging app.

Apart from all of this, Musk also chatted about the Covid-19 vaccine status and said that he expects an avalanche of them soon. He added that the authorities should focus on giving out the first dose of vaccines first and worry about the second shot later, to speed things up.

  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Best Sellers