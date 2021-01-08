comscore Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest man
News

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest man

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos, who has owned the crown since 2017. Check his net worth here and other details.

elon musk world's richest man

Representational image

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the wealthiest man in the world. On Thursday, January 7, 2021 Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to became the richest person in the world. Also Read - Tim Cook "refused to take the meeting" to acquire Tesla: Elon Musk

Bezos owned the crown of the world’s richest man since 2017. As per reports, the net worth of Elon Musk is now more than USD 185 billion, up from USD 27 billion in early 2020. Also Read - Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

As per a report from CNBC, the surge in Elon Musk’s over the last one year marks the “fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history”. The recent increase in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of about USD 184 billion. Also Read - Amazon to face formal antitrust charges by European Union for use of third-party seller data

…developing story

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 8:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition price, specification, features and availability
News
Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition price, specification, features and availability
Wi-Fi technology is getting its biggest update in 20 years with the coming of Wi-Fi 6E

News

Wi-Fi technology is getting its biggest update in 20 years with the coming of Wi-Fi 6E

Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India

Gaming

Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India

Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom for users

News

Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom for users

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition price, specification, features and availability

Wi-Fi technology is getting its biggest update in 20 years with the coming of Wi-Fi 6E

Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India

Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom for users

How to check IRCTC live train status on WhatsApp

What is WhatsApp new privacy policy, why is it important for you?

Best video games launching in 2021

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk wanted to sell Tesla to Apple for one-tenth of current market value

News

Elon Musk wanted to sell Tesla to Apple for one-tenth of current market value
Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

News

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates
Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

News

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union
Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M02s First Impressions : प्रीमियम डिजाइन वाला एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन

PUBG फैंस के लिए गुड न्यूज, आने वाला है Battle Royal Game का Version 2.0

Lava BeFit से उठा पर्दा, इस खास फीचर वाला सबसे सस्ता फिटनेस बैंड

Jio के सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान, डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेंगे कई फायदे

Redmi Note 10 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
News
Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition price, specification, features and availability

News

Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition price, specification, features and availability
Wi-Fi technology is getting its biggest update in 20 years with the coming of Wi-Fi 6E

News

Wi-Fi technology is getting its biggest update in 20 years with the coming of Wi-Fi 6E
Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India

Gaming

Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India
Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom for users

News

Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom for users

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers