Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the wealthiest man in the world. On Thursday, January 7, 2021 Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to became the richest person in the world. Also Read - Tim Cook "refused to take the meeting" to acquire Tesla: Elon Musk

Bezos owned the crown of the world’s richest man since 2017. As per reports, the net worth of Elon Musk is now more than USD 185 billion, up from USD 27 billion in early 2020. Also Read - Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

As per a report from CNBC, the surge in Elon Musk’s over the last one year marks the “fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history”. The recent increase in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of about USD 184 billion. Also Read - Amazon to face formal antitrust charges by European Union for use of third-party seller data

…developing story