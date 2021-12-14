comscore Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire is now Time's 'Person of the Year 2021'
  What made Elon Musk Time's Person of the year
What made Elon Musk Time’s Person of the year

The 50-year-old billionaire Elon Musk continued to be in the limelight all through the year but mainly because of his out-of-the-box tweets, especially on cryptocurrency.

Image: Time

The year 2021 has been a good one for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in both sensible and non-sensible terms. The SpaceX CEO has been named Time’s ‘Person of the year 2021′ and the credit for that partly goes to his meaningless tweets. Also Read - Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer, Carl Pei laughs at him

The 50-year-old billionaire continued to be in the limelight all through the year but mainly because of his out-of-the-box tweets, especially on cryptocurrency. Based on his regular tweets, the cryptocurrency market was seen tumbling on a daily basis. Additionally, another reason surely is for becoming the world’s richest man at the beginning of the year, in January. Also Read - Another notice for Elon Musk's Starlink, TRAI orders to stop pre-bookings in India

As per Time, the “Person of the Year is a marker of influence” who most shaped the previous 12 months, “for better or for worse.” The media publication notes that in “2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.” Also Read - What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

As highlighted by the publication, Musk remained in the limelight all through the year for his tweets on almost everything, with a primary focus on cryptocurrency. To be more specific, his hundreds and thousands of tweets on Dogecoin grabbed eyeballs and also impacted the cryptocurrency market massively.

Time further noted that Elon Musk’s terrestrial impact till now has been with Tesla as more and more economies slowly moving towards EVs for a more sustainable future. To recall, in October this year, Tesla’s stocks hit the $1 trillion mark, which made the company one among five to achieve the mark.

Analysts now predict that Musk is going in the direction to become the world’s first person to garner a personal wealth worth $300.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 14, 2021 12:13 PM IST

Best Sellers