Elon Musk has an advice for Jeff Bezos: Check what

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit. On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is “fine”. Also Read - Elon Musk says Tesla will not manufacture cars in India: Here’s why

“He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Does Tesla CEO Elon Musk really want to buy Twitter?

“If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable,” he added. Also Read - Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos‘ space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk’s net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.

Similar to Musk, Bezos’ net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world’s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

Separately, talking about a question on introducing Tesla electric vehicles in India, The Boring company founder said that Tesla will not manufacture cars in the country until it is allowed to sell its cars and services first. “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

In the same thread on Twitter, Musk also talked about bringing Starlink’s satellite broadband internet to India. Musk, while answering a question on the availability of the service in India said that the company was in talks with the government for the same. “We are waiting for government approval,” he wrote in another tweet.

–IANS