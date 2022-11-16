comscore Elon Musk to kill ‘Twitter for iPhone,’ ‘Twitter for Android’ device labels: Here's why
Elon Musk to kill ‘Twitter for iPhone,’ ‘Twitter for Android’ device labels

Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding labels that identify the type of device used for tweeting.

  • Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding labels.
  • Device label used to show from which device the tweet has been tweeted.
  • Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding labels that identify the type of device used for tweeting. He shared the information from his Twitter account to which he wrote, “And we’ll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that.” Also Read - Twitter will soon allow organizations verify related accounts: Elon Musk

He shared the information from his Twitter account to which he noted, “And we’ll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that.” Using these markers, Twitter claims, “helps you better understand how a Tweet was posted.” Also Read - How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative

Twitter’s help site states, “This additional information provides context about the Tweet and its author.”. It adds, “If you don’t recognise the source, you might want to find out more about the content.” In addition, this function has been used to expose Android brand advocates tweeting from competing for iOS devices. Also Read - Elon Musk-led Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them, as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform. “Rolling out soon,” Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. “Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the “official” badge to some users of the social media platform. Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

With inputs from IANS

 

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 9:07 AM IST
