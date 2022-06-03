Elon Musk To Unveil Tesla Bot Or Optimus Robot On September 30

Tesla will have a functioning humanoid called ‘Optimus’ as early as September this year. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that are postponing the company’s AI-day to September 30. He also told us that Tesla will have ‘Optimus’ prototype. Last year, Musk showcased some attributes of ‘Optimus’, then known as ‘Tesla Bot’. Tesla even bought a person dressed as Tesla bot to spoof the audience. This time around, we might get an actual robot on Tesla’s AI-day. Also Read - Elon Musk warns Tesla employees: 'Work from office or leave'

What is Tesla Bot?

Tesla Bot is a 5-feet 8-inch robot that Musk claims will be built to do all the mundane household work. The robot will weigh 57 kg. The Tesla Bot or Optimus will be using AI tech that is similar to what the company uses in its cars. This means a lot of ADAS features will be implemented in the robot. The robot will be able to carry a weight of 20 kg. Elon claims it will be built for “dangerous, repetitive and boring” work that humans don’t want to do. Also Read - Tesla CEO Elon Musk slams Twitter for having bot friendly rules

There has been a growing emphasis on the Tesla Bot and its future. Musk even claimed that Tesla cars are essentially semi-sentient robots on wheels. This changes a lot as he essentially branded the car company as a robot company. Musk even went on to claim that robot manufacturing will become a bigger business that car manufacturing in years to come. Also Read - Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Party less and work more

What will happen on AI Day 2022?

Elon Musk has primed his followers on Twitter by claiming that the AI-day this year will be epic. He did not reveal much about the prototype they are building for the Tesla Bot. However, he has, in the past, claimed that the company is aiming to make the robot production-ready by 2023. However, with enhanced focus on delivering Tesla cars and the fluctuating situation of Tesla factories in China, we might have to wait longer than expected.