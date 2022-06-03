comscore Elon Musk to unveil Tesla Bot or 'Optimus' robot on September 30
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk To Unveil Tesla Bot Or Optimus Robot On September 30
News

Elon Musk reveals date when working prototype of Tesla Bot will be revealed

News

Musk, in the past, has even claimed that robot manufacturing will become a bigger business that car manufacturing in years to come. 

Tesla Bot

Tesla Bot will be built to help humans with repetitive actions

Tesla will have a functioning humanoid called ‘Optimus’ as early as September this year. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that are postponing the company’s AI-day to September 30. He also told us that Tesla will have ‘Optimus’ prototype. Last year, Musk showcased some attributes of ‘Optimus’, then known as ‘Tesla Bot’. Tesla even bought a person dressed as Tesla bot to spoof the audience. This time around, we might get an actual robot on Tesla’s AI-day. Also Read - Elon Musk warns Tesla employees: 'Work from office or leave'

What is Tesla Bot?

Tesla Bot is a 5-feet 8-inch robot that Musk claims will be built to do all the mundane household work. The robot will weigh 57 kg. The Tesla Bot or Optimus will be using AI tech that is similar to what the company uses in its cars. This means a lot of ADAS features will be implemented in the robot. The robot will be able to carry a weight of 20 kg. Elon claims it will be built for “dangerous, repetitive and boring” work that humans don’t want to do. Also Read - Tesla CEO Elon Musk slams Twitter for having bot friendly rules

There has been a growing emphasis on the Tesla Bot and its future. Musk even claimed that Tesla cars are essentially semi-sentient robots on wheels. This changes a lot as he essentially branded the car company as a robot company. Musk even went on to claim that robot manufacturing will become a bigger business that car manufacturing in years to come. Also Read - Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Party less and work more

What will happen on AI Day 2022?

Elon Musk has primed his followers on Twitter by claiming that the AI-day this year will be epic. He did not reveal much about the prototype they are building for the Tesla Bot. However, he has, in the past, claimed that the company is aiming to make the robot production-ready by 2023. However, with enhanced focus on delivering Tesla cars and the fluctuating situation of Tesla factories in China, we might have to wait longer than expected.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 2:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2022 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T 5G prices slashed by Rs 10,000 in India
Deals
OnePlus 8T 5G prices slashed by Rs 10,000 in India
Motorola Moto G82 5G launch date revealed for the Indian market

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G82 5G launch date revealed for the Indian market

Sony State of Play: All major updates ranging for Marvel's Spiderman to Resident Evil

Photo Gallery

Sony State of Play: All major updates ranging for Marvel's Spiderman to Resident Evil

Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

Mobiles

Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

How To

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk reveals date when working prototype of Tesla Bot will be revealed

Motorola Moto G82 5G launch date revealed for the Indian market

Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Swiggy One members will no longer have to pay delivery charges for select restaurants

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999