Elon Musk unbans some Twitter accounts including Jordan Peterson's and Kathy Griffin's, Is Trump next?

Elon Musk is reinstating some banned Twitter accounts starting with Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and Babylon Bee. Trump could be the next.

  • Elon Musk is restoring some banned Twitter accounts.
  • Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and Babylon Bee's accounts have been reinstated.
  • Donald Trump could be the next to get his Twitter account.
Elon Musk is doing what he promised, unbanning Twitter accounts in his vow to free speech on the platform. Some controversial accounts which got banned in the past such as Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and others have already been reinstated. The next account to get reinstated could be of former US President Donald Trump. This comes a day after the ‘RipTwitter’ trend and soon after Trump revealed his 2024 announcement. Also Read - New Twitter users will have to wait for 90 days before subscribing to Blue

Twitter Boss Elon Musk is unbanning several accounts on the platform. Earlier today (November 19), he tweeted emphasizing freedom of speech as the new Twitter policy. Also Read - Sorry Elon Musk! several employees don't want to be part of your hardcore Twitter

He further confirmed that he has reinstated the Twitter accounts of three users. Starting with the comedian Kathy Graffin, the author and former YouTube personality Jordan Peterson, and the satirical account of Babylon Bee. Also Read - Twitter might soon start splitting long text into thread automatically: Report

Interestingly, the former president of the US, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is yet to be reinstated. The “decision has not yet been made,” as per Musk. However, Trump’s account will likely be unbanned in the coming days as a poll for the same was made and it has received positive responses.

Kathy Graffin’s account was banned recently for impersonating Musk. Peterson and Babylon Bee were banned earlier this year for violating hate speech rules.

Apart from these accounts, there are several other accounts banned previously, which may get reinstated to keep the platform’s free speech agenda going.

Musk on Twitter stated, “New Twitter Policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

“Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he further stated.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2022 11:43 AM IST
