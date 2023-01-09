Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

Elon Musk has announced that users can swipe right or left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, and long form tweets will come in early February. This is part of the marker user interface (UI) overhaul he has been planning since taking over Twitter. “Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week,” Musk said in a tweet. Also Read - Twitter cuts staff overseeing global content moderation: Report

This feature is “first part of a much larger UI overhaul”. He said that the bookmark button on Tweet details will roll out a week later this month. “Long form tweets early February,” Musk posted. Twitter is also bringing a much sought-after feature that will help users find specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on date, user, retweet count, hashtags and more. Also Read - Twitter data breach: Data of 200 million users leaked online

Late last month, Musk announced that new navigation features will arrive on Twitter in the New Year, as he aims to rejig the whole experience to make the platform faster. “Twitter navigation coming in January that allows swiping to the side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc,” he had said in a tweet. Also Read - Twitter announces to lift political ads ban soon

“Until then, tap the star icon on the upper right of the home screen to switch,” he added. Musk said that it is good to switch back and forth. “As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists and topics will become awesome,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Musk has become the first person ever to lose $200 billion from his net worth, and is still making jokes on the micro-blogging platform. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk has now seen his wealth drop to $137 billion following a recent drop in Tesla shares. The shares of his electric car company are down nearly 65 per cent.

In January 2021, Musk became the richest person in the world for the first time, with a net worth of more than $185 billion. Musk saw his fortune peak in November 2021, hitting $340 billion, before a massive drop. Last month, he was replaced by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, as the world’s richest man.

The Tesla CEO’s wealth eroded further after he bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. On Monday, when a follower tweeted that “you worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion and this year, you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions,” Musk replied: “Thanks for paying me $8”.

Inputs from IANS