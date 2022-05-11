Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently announced his acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, has shared his plans of reinstating former US President Donald Trump on Twitter once he takes over the company. The Tesla CEO in an interview with the Financial Times said the decision to ban Trump was a ‘morally bad decision’. “I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said at the event. Also Read - Into Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter: Quadrupling users, doubling revenue, hiring more employees

At the event, Musk also said that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believe permanent bans should be ‘extremely rare’ and reserved for accounts that operate bots or spread spam. He also said that ‘wrong and bad’ tweets deleted and that a temporary account suspension could be appropriate. Also Read - Microsoft founder Bill Gates question Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, says he could ‘make it worse’

“I think permabans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion,” he said at the event. Also Read - Twitter may let you add videos, pictures in same tweet soon: All you need to know

BREAKING: @ElonMusk says he would reverse Trump’s suspension from Twitter and called the ban “morally wrong” and “flat out stupid.” pic.twitter.com/ahRTaO5caV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2022

Now, Dorsey has supported his views saying ‘permabans are a failure of ours and don’t work.’ “I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” he wrote in a Tweet.

In the same Tweet, Dorsey cited a Twitter thread that he had shared shortly after Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform. “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct,” he had said at the time.

I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol): https://t.co/fQ9KnrCQGX — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022

Separately, a report by Hindenburg Research cautioned that Twitter’s market value will fall by 50% if Musk walks away from the deal. “We are supportive of Musk’s efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price,” the report added.