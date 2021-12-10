Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer, Carl Pei laughs at him

Tesla CEO Elon Musk does it again. In one of his latest posts, Musk states that he is thinking of leaving his jobs to become an influencer. Nothing founder Carl Pei believes he is already an influencer. Also Read - Another notice for Elon Musk's Starlink, TRAI orders to stop pre-bookings in India

In the tweet, Musk mentioned, “Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt.” To this, Pei responded, “You’re already an influencer.” Also Read - What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

There is no secret that the Tesla CEO has always been in the limelight for his out-of-the-box tweets and comments and this is one such example of his weirdness. Also Read - Tesla launching soon in India? Supercharger spotted ahead of official announcement

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Elon Musk currently serves as founder and CEO of the rocket company SpaceX and heads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure company The Boring Company. Additionally, during a conference earlier this year, Musk also said that he wants to be the CEO of Tesla for several years now. So, it is likely that Musk isn’t too serious about quitting his jobs.

To vote for other categories, click here

Further highlighting his plans to become an influencer, he said, “it would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense.”

In other news, Elon Musk revealed that Neuralink will start implanting chips into the brains of humans by next year, 2022. Further highlighting, speaking at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit earlier this week, the Tesla CEO said that the chip is working fine in monkeys.

“Neuralink’s working well in monkeys and we’re actually doing just a lot of testing and just confirming that it’s very safe and reliable and the Neuralink device can be removed safely. We hope to have this in our first humans next year. I think we have a chance of being able to allow someone who cannot walk or use their arms be able to walk again, but not naturally,” he said.