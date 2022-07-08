comscore Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musks 44 Billion Twitter Deal In Serious Trouble Report
News

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

News

Musk stated that if Twitter fails to give data on spam and fake accounts, he may walk out of his $44 billion acquisition agreement.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk‘s offer to buy the microblogging platform Twitter for $44 billion is in serious trouble, media reports say. Also Read - Twitter vs India: Big Tech must follow law of the land, says govt

According to The Washington Post, Musk’s deal to buy the platform is “in peril” — based on three anonymous sources who told the paper that the billionaire’s camp has “stopped engaging in certain discussions around funding” for the agreement. Also Read - Twitter finally complies with MeitY’s last notice: Report

Musk is not going it alone in his attempt to buy Twitter, with others like Larry Ellison, the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, the crypto exchange Binance, and the state investment firm of Qatar are among those pitching in a few billion as a part of the effort, citing the report, The Verge reported. Also Read - Twitter tips: 5 things that can get you banned on the platform

The idea that a “drastic” change of direction on the deal is close to happening is supposedly due to concerns that Twitter’s data regarding spam and bots on the platform is not verifiable, the report said.

The report comes just hours after Twitter had a conference call with media outlets to explain that its spam account data and technology for blocking bots are just fine, setting up a showdown between the company and its would-be new owner.

The platform reportedly claimed that it blocks 1 million spammers every day.

Last month, Musk stated that if Twitter fails to give data on spam and fake accounts, he may walk out of his $44 billion acquisition agreement.

In an SEC filing, Twitter had shared a letter it received from Musk’s legal team indicating displeasure with the company’s offered information regarding the level of “spam and fake accounts” on its service.

The letter said that more data (and not just an explanation of how the existing data was gathered) on Twitter’s non-human users, both natural and spam, is important for helping close the transaction from a financing perspective.

— IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 9:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt
Apps
Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt
Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera at Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera at Rs 2,999

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online in India: Check details

Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online in India: Check details

Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid paying taxes in India: ED

News

Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid paying taxes in India: ED

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones launched at Rs 59,990: Check details

Wearables

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones launched at Rs 59,990: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble

Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt

Nothing Phone (1) to get 33W fast charging, new TUV SUD listing reveals

Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera at Rs 2,999

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online in India: Check details

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999