Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

Facebook does it again. The social media platform mistakenly verifies Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fan page with 153,000 followers. Now the page has become inaccessible.

Elon Musk

Facebook does it again. The social media platform mistakenly verifies Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fan page with 153,000 followers. Now the page has become inaccessible.

According to The Verge, it is unclear if Facebook took it down or the owners chose to make it unavailable. Also Read - Elon Musk says Google, Facebook are places where young talents die

To be clear, the page wasn’t pretending it’s Musk; it openly stated that it was a fan page in its About section, the report said. Also Read - Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth to 'extend life to Mars'

Musk owns a Tesla Roadster car 0001 (the first one off the production line) from Tesla Motors, a company in which he is an early investor. The Roadster is a battery electric sportscar with a 220 mile range.

This is a fanpage, uploading tweets etc from him, the page mentioned.

The page didn’t start as a fan page for Elon Musk.

The Page Transparency tab — which shows some history of a page, who it is managed by, and whether it runs ads — said the page was created on July 28, 2019 to represent a “Kizito Gavin,” which is the reversed name of soccer player Gavin Kizito.

The page changed its name six times, all in 2021, most recently changing to Elon Musk twice (somehow) on October 17. The Page Transparency section also said that the people who managed the page were based in Egypt. Musk lives in Texas.

Also maybe worth noting: the URL for the page cut off the end of the word “official,” which doesn’t seem very official.

It’s unclear when the page was verified. Facebook’s verification rules state that the company has “confirmed that the Page or profile is the authentic presence of the public figure or brand it represents”.

To be verified on Facebook, users have to fill out a form that requires, among other things, that the submitter share official identification in the form of a driver’s license, passport, national identification card, tax filing, recent utility bill, or articles of incorporation.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 2, 2021 3:08 PM IST

