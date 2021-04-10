Elon Musk's Neuralink shows a Monkey playing video game with its mind: WATCH VIDEO

Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink releases a video that will blow your mind. Neuralink has released a video which shows a monkey playing a video game using its mind. Also Read - Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, Elon Musk led company questioned

Musk shared the video of the monkey playing Pong on microblogging site Twitter. For the unaware, Neuralink is developing implantable brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink broadband internet is coming to India, here's how you can register

Here’s the story

A nine-year-old macaque monkey, Pager, had a Neuralink implanted for nearly six weeks before the video was shot. Pager was first taught to play an on-screen game with a joystick, which the video shows. The filmed video shows Pager using the joystick to move a coloured square in the video game. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

Later in the video we can see that the joystick was disconnected from the computer, but Pager still appears to continue playing Pong using his mind. Now that’s amusing, isn’t it?

Neuralink is an official statement said, “we are pleased to reveal the Link’s capability to enable a macaque monkey, named Pager, to move a cursor on a computer screen with neural activity using a 1,024 electrode fully-implanted neural recording and data transmission device.”

WATCH VIDEO

Musk also took to the microblogging site to talk about the same. He tweeted, “Monkey plays Pong with his mind.” “A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip!!” he further added.

Musk in a separate tweet noted that the first Neuralink product will allow “someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs.” “Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again,” he added.

Neuralink said, “We can go further than simply predicting the most likely intended movement given the current pattern of brain activity: we can use these predictions to control, in real time, the movements of a computer cursor, or in the video, a MindPong paddle.”