Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service faces challenge to launch in India, DoT begins scrutiny

Elon Musk's Starlink internet service pre-bookings have been on for quite some time in India but it seems the official launch could take some time.

As per a latest report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has put the internet service under scrutiny in order to check if it complies with all regulatory laws. This comes after the Broadband India Forum (BIF) alleged that Musk's Starlink internet service does not comply with India's regulatory framework.

To recall, BIF previously petitioned the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to prevent Starlink from providing its services in the country.

For the unaware, BIF represents Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and OneWeb, direct competitor to Starlink.

Elon Musk’s Starlink launch in India: Latest update

According to a report coming from the Economic Times, the telecom department of India is scrutinising to check if Starlink satellite internet service meets the country’s telecommunications and regulatory laws or not.

More specifically, the telecom department is evaluating whether Starlink violates the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Satellite Communication (SatCom) Policy of India, 2000.

Additionally, DoT’s scrutiny includes consumer interest and national security as well.

Musk’s Starlink began accepting pre-bookings for Indian addresses earlier this year. The price for the internet service has been set at $99, which roughly translates to around Rs 7,300. This amount is towards the Starlink equipment that will be installed at your address to access the internet service.

Starlink is accepting payments via debit and credit cards, and also Apple Pay, which is yet to be available in the country.