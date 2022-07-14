comscore High-five emoji is finally coming your iPhone, Android phone this year
Emojipedia releases new draft emojis: Here are top emojis coming to iPhone, Android phone this year

Emojipedia has submitted its draft emojis for the year 2022. These emojis include high-five emojis, shaking face emoji and pink heart emoji among others.

Emojipedia

Image: Emojipedia

Emojis, ever since their release, have become an essential part of our day-to-communication. Whether you are chatting with friends or family members or even your colleagues in a work group, emojis are used everywhere for adding a tinge of emotion to what would otherwise be boring monotonous conversations. To make our conversation a tad bit more interesting, Emojipedia has released a draft of new emojis that will be making their way to Android smartphones and iPhones and apps such as WhatsApp and Samsung keyboard once they have been approved by the the Unicode Consortium. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

This year’s list of emojis include a shaking face emoji, which could be used for conveying shock, or a strong ‘No’ or even informing people about an earthquake. The list also includes Grey, Cyan and Pink heart emojis. The list will be incomplete without food and animal emojis. And so, Emojipedia has included ginger, pea pods and hyancinth in the food and plants category and moose-face, jelly fish, donkey, goose and a black bird in the animal/bird category. Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

An interesting emoji being added to the mix this year is the symbol for Wi-Fi. As of now, emoji fans use the emoji for depicting mobile signal when talking about Wi-Fi (Yes, the emoji that you’ve been using until now is not Wi-Fi emoji). Now, Wi-Fi is finally getting is own emoji in the mix. Also Read - YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users: How to use it

The most noteworthy entry to mix, however, is the high-five emojis (yes, it’s finally happening!). This year’s draft emojis include a left pushing hand emoji and a right pushing hand emoji. These emojis when use together will let users, who until now have been using folded hand emoji, high-five virtually.

In total, this year’s list includes a total of 31 emojis. These emojis are —
–Shaking Face
— Light Blue Heart
— Grey Heart
— Pink Heart
— Rightwards Pushing Hand (in five shades)
— Leftwards Pushing Hand (in five shades)
— Moose
— Donkey
— Wing
— Goose
— Jellyfish
— Ginger
— Hyacinth
— Pea Pod
— Folding Hand Fan
— Hair Pick
— Maracas
— Flute
— Khanda
— Wireless

Interestingly, this is first time that Emojipedia’s draft includes just 31 emojis. Emojipedia, in its blog, has also admitted that ‘the draft list for Emoji 15.0 contains only 31 recommended emojis, while 2021’s Emoji 14.0 contained 112 recommendations, while 2020’s Emoji 13.0 and Emoji 13.1 contained 334 between them (117 and 217, respectively).

That said, this draft needs to be first approved by the Unicode Consortium before the final version of these emojis is released sometime in September this year after which it will be incorporated by companies such as Google, Apple, Samsung, Meta and Microsoft on their platforms.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 9:19 AM IST

