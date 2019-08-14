comscore EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

Huawei has revealed more names of the handsets that will receive EMUI 10 beta version based on Android Q. The Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design phones will also get EMUI 10 beta update.

Last week, Huawei unveiled its latest EMUI 10 OS in China. The Chinese company already confirmed that the stable version will first come with the next-generation Huawei Mate 30 family. Moreover, the beta version of EMUI 10 will be rolled out on September 8, and the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro devices will be first to get it. Now, Huawei has revealed more names of the handsets that will receive EMUI 10 beta version based on Android Q.

As per Huawei’s forum, the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design phones will also get EMUI 10 beta update. However, these handsets will reportedly receive the update sometime around September 2019. Furthermore, the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2 will also get the beta version of Magic UI 3.0 in September.

The company is expected to reveal more information about other devices in the coming days, Gizmochina reports. Huawei says that with EMUI 10, users will get a new user interface (UI) experience. Huawei and Honor smartphone users will also get dark mode. In addition, the latest EMUI 10 update will also enable dark mode on those apps that don’t have a dark mode to comply.

The company has upgraded magazine lock-screen, which shows stories. The update also upgrades colorful always-on display feature. The newly unveiled EMUI 10 version also offers performance enhancements. Huawei claims to have boosted system performance, and introduced GPU Turbo tech for 60 percent better graphics processing.

“EMUI10 adopts revolutionary distributed technology to support HD video calls among multiple devices. Users can make audio and video calls whenever and wherever they are. If there is an incoming call, users can choose to answer using a smart speaker. Or if it is a video call, they can answer through a TV, vehicle-mounted device, or even send a real-time video feed from a drone so that friends and family can also enjoy the beautiful scenery,” said Huawei in a press statement.

Features Huawei Mate 20 X Huawei P30 Pro
Price 71990
Chipset Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie
Display 7.2-inch, FHD+ -2244×1080 pixels 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Front Camera 24MP 32MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,200mAh

