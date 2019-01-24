comscore
EMUI 9.0.1 update is rolling out for Huawei P10 and Honor 9 devices with January security patch

Both the devices come with a 5.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution, Kirin 960 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

  Published: January 24, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Huawei is rolling out a new update for its in-house Android-based OS, EMUI for two of its devices. According to recent reports, Huawei P10 and Honor 9 are the two devices to receive this new update, EMUI 9.0.1. For people who may not be aware, Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei. The information indicates that the rollout for the update for both the devices has started in the Chinese market. It is unclear when the company will roll out the update to markets outside China. It is worth noting that this new version of EMUI comes with Android 9 Pie and January 2019 Android security patch bringing the devices to the latest version of Android and its security patches.

According to a report by GizChina, the update comes with a number of improvements and optimizations. According to the report, the highlight of the update it the implementation of VoLTE on China Telecom network for both the devices. Apart from this, the update brings a number of Android 9 Pie-centric features along with bug fixes. The new update as revamped its navigation to add complete support for gesture-based navigation for full-screen devices.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Taking a closer look, apart from the different external design, both the devices come with almost similar design and software experience that they offer to users. It is likely that the update is rolling out gradually, in an incremental manner to ensure that there are no serious system-breaking bugs. Both the devices received the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 update last year.

To recap, both the devices come with a 5.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution, Kirin 960 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Both the devices come with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies while running on a 3,200mAh battery out of the box.

