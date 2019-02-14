comscore
  EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out
EMUI 9 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS with support for two facial profiles rolls out

Huawei Mate 20 Pro already comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 along with a number of new features including GPU Turbo 2.0.

  Published: February 14, 2019 4:22 PM IST
Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Huawei is rolling out a new update for its top of the line Mate 20 Pro and Mate RS. As part of the new update, the company is rolling out multi-facial recognition feature in the software so that the devices can store two facial profiles. This means Mate 20 Pro and Mate RS users can now allow one other user to unlock their device with the help of the included 3D facial recognition feature. If you own a Mate 20 Pro or a Mate RS smartphone and have received the new update then you can head to the ‘Security and Privacy” section in the settings app to access the new feature.

The option to add the second facial authentication profile, users need to head to the “Facial Unlocking” option in the “Security and Privacy” section and then tap on the “New Spare Face” button. After tapping the button, the device will show another button with the label “Start Entry” and then a “Enter the second face” as text on the screen to complete the process.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Users can add make use of this new feature for a number of different functions ranging from simple unlocking the device to completing the payment process using the device on Alipay or WeChat. Considering that both these payment options are not available in India, Indian users can use it to unlock different banking or UPI apps including Google Pay.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos

The report by GizmoChina also pointed out that it is yet to be seen if the company has fixed problems with the facial recognition feature. According to the report, a number of users have reported in the past that Huawei devices were not able to authenticate their face without their glasses in instances when they made a facial profile with their glasses on. The device already comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 along with a number of new features including GPU Turbo 2.0.

  Published Date: February 14, 2019 4:22 PM IST

