comscore End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
  • Home
  • News
  • End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

News

Google also plans to restore full access to office amenities like fitness centers, cafeterias, music and game rooms, among others. The company plans to restore full shuttle service.

google

Work from home comes to an end for most tech companies including Google. The US-based tech giant is the latest company to call employees back to the office. It is calling workers in the Bay Area and several other cities back to the office from April 4. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits sent an email to all employees calling them to return to the office from next month as COVID-19 cases drop significantly. Casey stated in the official email, “the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area site now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week”. Also Read - Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

A Bloomberg report highlighted that Google employees will need to be in the office at least three days a week from next month, while on other two days they will work from home. The company calls this a flexible workweek arrangement. Notably, this work strategy is currently applicable for employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities in the United States. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Disney, Warner, Sony pause release of films including The Batman in Russia

Google also plans to restore full access to office amenities like fitness centers, cafeterias, music and game rooms, among others. The company plans to restore full shuttle service.

The tech giant previously planned January return-to-work but the surge in Omicron cases delayed the plan. However, Google allowed employees to voluntarily return to its Mountain View and San Francisco offices if they are fully vaccinated and agreed to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, other tech companies like Meta and Microsoft are also calling employees to re-join the office.

Microsoft employees returned to the office at the Redmond, Washington headquarters this week with the flexibility to work remotely when required. Meta has asked its employees to return to the office from March 28. Twitter employees, on the other hand, get the option to work remotely forever.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far
Mobiles
OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far
Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Features

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Amazon India Home Shopping Spree sale begins today: Check top deals

Deals

Amazon India Home Shopping Spree sale begins today: Check top deals

Apple announces Special Event dates: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect

Mobiles

Apple announces Special Event dates: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Gaming

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Amazon India Home Shopping Spree sale begins today: Check top deals

Apple announces Special Event dates: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Related Topics

Related Stories

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

News

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India
Sony, Disney, Warner Bros won't release films including The Batman in Russia

Entertainment

Sony, Disney, Warner Bros won't release films including The Batman in Russia
Google is trying to save Ukrainians from Russian forces using Maps: Here s how

News

Google is trying to save Ukrainians from Russian forces using Maps: Here s how
Google launched Play Pass for Rs 99 per month: Check how to access games, puzzles and more

Apps

Google launched Play Pass for Rs 99 per month: Check how to access games, puzzles and more

हिंदी समाचार

8 मार्च को Apple लॉन्च करेगा नए iPhone SE 5G समेत कई डिवाइसेज, जानें

फ्री फायर पर चढ़ेगा K-Pop का रंग, BTS के साथ इस महीने होगा कोलैब

Fortnite में आ रही Assassin's Creed पर बनी कैरेक्टर स्किन, जानें क्या होगा खास

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G का सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, जानें फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX में मिल रहा Dynamic Duo M बंडल, जानें कैसे पाएं

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
News
End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far
Amazon India Home Shopping Spree sale begins today: Check top deals

Deals

Amazon India Home Shopping Spree sale begins today: Check top deals
Apple announces Special Event dates: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect

Mobiles

Apple announces Special Event dates: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect
Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Gaming

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers