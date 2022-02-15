comscore End of work-from-home? Microsoft is calling some employees back to the office this month
The company plans to offer managers tools and resources to provide employees with the best route possible. Workers will be able to approve requests to adjust their worksite, location or hours.

Work from home

Hybrid workspace will be the way to go. Image: Flickr

More and more companies are planning to or have already opted to end the long hiatus of working at the office. Some of the biggest names in the IT industry have also decided to call back employees almost 2 years after the pandemic began. Software giant Microsoft has decided to start working from office from as early as 28 February. Also Read - Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Microsoft has come to this decision based on improving local health metrics. According to the company, their Washington state work sites will move to their sixth and final stage of the hybrid workplace model from 28 February. Microsoft will give employees 30 days to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers. Also Read - Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

What is the sixth and final stage?

According to Microsoft, this stage allows the company to fully open their facilities to employees, visitors and guests. The campus services such as connector ride-share service will also return. Also Read - How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

Why is Microsoft opening its offices?

The company claims the burden of Covid-19 in the area of the offices have gone down. The vaccination rate has also been increasing. The statement from the company claims that 91.6% people in the county have received at least one dose. The high vaccination rates, declining hospitalizations, and deaths in the state, are why Microsoft is opting for a hybrid work style.

Welcome Hybrid Work Culture

Microsoft will be opting for hybrid work culture. The company claims it still emphasizes on flexibility. The employees will have time to adjust. The company plans to offer managers tools and resources to provide employees with the best route possible. Workers will be able to approve requests to adjust their worksite, location or hours.

Some tech companies are still sticking to the work-from-home routine

Meta recently announced a similar move. However, the company has given a much relaxed deadline of March 28 for its employees. Apple on the other hand, is planning to stick to the current work-from-home model for now. Amazon recently announced that its vaccinated warehouse workers will be able to work without masks.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 6:06 PM IST

