Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

Energizer has launched a new feature phone, which is called Hard Case H280S. This feature phone ships with KaiOS, and offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. The company claims that its device is “durable and robust mobile for all situations.” Energizer says its Hard Case H280S phone is rugged and waterproof as well. It comes with

an IP68 rating, and it can withstand falls, shocks, and immersion in water for up to 30 minutes, the company said.

The Hard Case H280S feature phone supports popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook or YouTube, which are pre-loaded. The device even supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It features a 2.8-inch screen and a 2,000mAh battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 17 hours of talk time and five days of standby time.

The Dual SIM phone comes with a total of two cameras. The company hasn’t revealed the front and back camera sensor details. As per the brand’s website, the feature phone will be available in 4GB storage and 512MB RAM option. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 64GB using a microSD card. Energizer is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of its latest feature phone.

