comscore Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

The company claims that its device is "durable and robust mobile for all situations." Energizer says its Hard Case H280S phone is rugged and waterproof as well.

  • Updated: March 4, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Energizer Hard Case H280S

Energizer has launched a new feature phone, which is called Hard Case H280S. This feature phone ships with KaiOS, and offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. The company claims that its device is “durable and robust mobile for all situations.” Energizer says its Hard Case H280S phone is rugged and waterproof as well. It comes with
an IP68 rating, and it can withstand falls, shocks, and immersion in water for up to 30 minutes, the company said.

Related Stories


The Hard Case H280S feature phone supports popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook or YouTube, which are pre-loaded. The device even supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It features a 2.8-inch screen and a 2,000mAh battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 17 hours of talk time and five days of standby time.

Watch: Itel Vision 1 First Look

The Dual SIM phone comes with a total of two cameras. The company hasn’t revealed the front and back camera sensor details. As per the brand’s website, the feature phone will be available in 4GB storage and 512MB RAM option. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 64GB using a microSD card. Energizer is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of its latest feature phone.

Lava A5 feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,399

Also Read

Lava A5 feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,399

Besides, a few months back, the Lava A5 feature phone was launched with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 1,399. One can choose from color options like Rose Gold and Silver Blue. Keeping longevity in mind, Lava is offering a one-year manufacturer replacement guarantee on the phone.

This Lava feature phone boasts a polycarbonate body that gives it a premium look. It features a 2.4-inch display sporting QVGA resolution. The dual-SIM device comes with built-in storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. Making sure everything ticks is a 1,000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. For photography, there’s a VGA primary camera with zooming capabilities.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 2:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2020 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
News
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount

Deals

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

News

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities
Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

News

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
Lava A1200 feature phone with 7 days of battery life launched in India for Rs 1,250

News

Lava A1200 feature phone with 7 days of battery life launched in India for Rs 1,250

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया फाइनेंशियल प्लेटफॉर्म ओप्पो कैश

कोरोना वायरस के कारण अब गूगल ने रद्द किया अपना सबसे बड़ा टेक इवेंट

Coronavirus : स्मार्टफोन से भी फैल सकता है कोरोनावायरस, ऐसे करें बचाव

Nokia लॉन्च कर सकती है कई दमदार स्मार्टफोन, इस तारीख को है इवेंट

Netflix पर मार्च 2020 में कियारा आडवाणी की गिल्टी समेत ये मूवीज होंगी रिलीज

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
News
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

News

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections
Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more