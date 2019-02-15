Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery and pop-up selfie camera

Energizer has been building its smartphone brand around the fundamentals of offering longest battery life. While Avenir Telecom, the company pushing the Energizer brand, mostly focused on entry-level and mid-range segment in the past, it expanded to focus on the premium segment its Ultimate series last month. The first smartphone in that series, Ultimate U620S Pop featured dual pop-up cameras, but lacked stellar battery life. Now, the company is answering to that criticism with a smartphone, called the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop.

The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is the world’s first smartphone with a whopping 18,000mAh battery. The name P18K implies the battery capacity and for those keeping track, it beats the P16K with an additional battery capacity that is larger than the one found on the iPhone 8. The smartphone is designed for those who want to go on extended trips without losing out on their apps or carry a power bank around at all times. The Power Max P18K Pop promises to deliver up to four days of non-stop music playback, two days of video playback, and up to 50 days of standby, something seen only with feature phones.

The phone relies on an 18W fast charger with USB Power Delivery 2.0 to refill that massive battery. Yes, you can also use the P18K as a power bank and charge other phones, tablets or accessories. In terms of other hardware, it borrows components from the Ultimate U620S Pop with battery being the only difference between the two models. The P18K Pop is also thicker at 18mm compared to 10.3mm thickness of the U620S Pop.

The Pop term in the name refers to the pop-up selfie camera and the P18K has dual camera system comprising of a 16-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel shooter. At the back, there are three more cameras with 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. These cameras lack support for 4K video support, which is a disappointment for a premium device like this. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.

There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and support for expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port for charging, lacks 3.5mm headphone jack and runs Android 9 Pie. The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be available in June this year but will be shown for the first time at MWC 2019. The company plans to showcase a total of 25 devices at the event which starts from February 25. There is no word on pricing of the smartphone just yet.