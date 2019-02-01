comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop, U630S Pop smartphones with dual-lens pop-up front cameras announced
News

Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop, U630S Pop smartphones with dual-lens pop-up front cameras announced

News

The smartphones are part of Energizer's new 'Ultimate' series, which will go official later this month at MWC 2019.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 11:21 AM IST
energizer-ultimate-series

Image Credit: GSMArena

It may be primarily known as one of the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries, but Energizer, quite interestingly, also likes to dabble in the field of mobile phones. The company will be making an appearance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, where it’ll be showcasing as many as 26 different mobile devices. However, it seems Energizer doesn’t want to wait, and has already outed details about its new ‘Ultimate’ series smartphones.

Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop: Specifications and Features

The specifications aren’t final and could change when the smartphones are actually launched. Starting off, we have the Ultimate U620S Pop. The standout feature of the smartphone is its dual-lens (16-megapixel and 2-megapixel) front camera system, which is housed into a pop-up module (similar to Vivo’s NEX S) that rises from the center of the top edge of the smartphone’s frame. This allows the smartphone to have an almost zero-bezel display – a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Ultimate U620S Pop is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s even a tri-lens camera setup at the back, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. All standard connectivity options are there (except the 3.5mm audio port). The whole package is backed by a 3,200mAh battery, which is a bit on the smaller side, especially considering that this is an Energizer phone. That said, there’s fast-charging support.

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

Energizer Ultimate U630S Pop: Specifications and Features

The Ultimate U630S Pop also comes with a dual-lens (16-megapixel and 2-megapixel) front camera system, built into a pop-up module rising from the top edge of the smartphone’s frame. The smartphone’s near bezel-less display is a 6.3-inch HD+ panel, with a resolution of 720×1480 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the Ultimate U630S Pop is MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The rear camera system is a dual-lens affair, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has all regular connectivity options (but no 3.5mm audio port). A 3,500mAh battery rounds off the spec sheet, and there’s fast-charging support as well.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

Other Smartphones

Apart from the above-mentioned two smartphones, Energizer’s ‘Ultimate’ line-up also has three other smartphones – U650S, U620S, and U570S. These come with displays having ‘waterdrop’ style notches, and are all powered by different MediaTek SoCs.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced

News

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
Meizu Zero with hole-less and button-less design now up for pre-orders

News

Meizu Zero with hole-less and button-less design now up for pre-orders
Samsung Galaxy S10 series goes into mass production ahead of February 20 launch: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series goes into mass production ahead of February 20 launch: Report
Nokia TA-1139 Feature Phone’s Full Specifications Revealed on TENAA

News

Nokia TA-1139 Feature Phone’s Full Specifications Revealed on TENAA

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO K1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

नोकिया 8.1 के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट की प्री-बुकिंग हुई शुरू, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

शाओमी का स्पोर्ट शूज भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

10 हजार में 48MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 12 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

Zuckerberg ने की पुष्टि, 2020 तक एक हो जाएंगे व्हाट्सएप, मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम

News

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced
News
Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

News

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999