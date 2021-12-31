EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here’s all that you need to know

The retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) earlier announced that all account holders must add the name of a nominee by December 31, 2021, which is today. The deadline has been extended now. Also Read - How to file e-nomination on EPFO website before December 31

EPFO took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the post, it said, "You can file nomination beyond 31st December 2021. But choose to file e-nomination today." The post also stated that "no deadline has been fixed for filing e-nominations as of now."

Further, the EPFO body explained that "nomination helps nominees to access social security benefits such as PF, pension, EDLI online." It also speeds up pension claim settlements for members.

The organisation earlier explained that people who fail to add the name of a nominee by the deadline date will not be able to avail various benefits offered by EPFO. To add the name of the nominee members can simply head over to the official EPFO website. Check out the step-by-step guide to add nominees to EPFO account.

How to add a nominee to EPFO account

Step 1: Head over to the official website or simply click on epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your credentials. You will need UAN and password.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Employees’ option under the ‘Service’ tab shown on the screen

Step 4: Select the’ Member UAN/Online Service’ option

Step 5: Under the ‘Manage’ option, you will need to click on the ‘E-Nomination’ option.

Step 6: To add a nominee, change the family declaration. Click on ‘Yes’ option and the on ‘Add Family Details’ to add more than one nominee.

Step 7: To add details, click on the ‘Nomination Details’ option and then tap on the save option.

Step 8: Click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP

Step 9: Enter the OTP send to your registered mobile number.

Step 10: Once the process is followed, the new nominee will be registered with EPFO.

It must be noted, to add the name of the nominee, the PF member will need to link their Aadhaar with the UAN number. The service is also available on the official EPFO website.