comscore EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here’s all that you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here’s all that you need to know
News

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here’s all that you need to know

News

The EPFO body took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the post, it said, “You can file nomination beyond 31st December 2021. But choose to file e-nomination today.” The post also stated that “no deadline has been fixed for filing e-nominations as of now.”

EPFO

The retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) earlier announced that all account holders must add the name of a nominee by December 31, 2021, which is today. The deadline has been extended now. Also Read - How to file e-nomination on EPFO website before December 31

EPFO took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the post, it said, “You can file nomination beyond 31st December 2021. But choose to file e-nomination today.” The post also stated that “no deadline has been fixed for filing e-nominations as of now.” Also Read - Here's how to check PF balance on mobile without the internet

Further, the EPFO body explained that “nomination helps nominees to access social security benefits such as PF, pension, EDLI online.” It also speeds up pension claim settlements for members. Also Read - PF balance: Here's how you can check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

The organisation earlier explained that people who fail to add the name of a nominee by the deadline date will not be able to avail various benefits offered by EPFO. To add the name of the nominee members can simply head over to the official EPFO website. Check out the step-by-step guide to add nominees to EPFO account.

How to add a nominee to EPFO account

Step 1: Head over to the official website or simply click on epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your credentials. You will need UAN and password.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Employees’ option under the ‘Service’ tab shown on the screen

Step 4: Select the’ Member UAN/Online Service’ option

Step 5: Under the ‘Manage’ option, you will need to click on the ‘E-Nomination’ option.

Step 6: To add a nominee, change the family declaration. Click on ‘Yes’ option and the on ‘Add Family Details’ to add more than one nominee.

Step 7: To add details, click on the ‘Nomination Details’ option and then tap on the save option.

Step 8: Click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP

Step 9: Enter the OTP send to your registered mobile number.

Step 10: Once the process is followed, the new nominee will be registered with EPFO.

It must be noted, to add the name of the nominee, the PF member will need to link their Aadhaar with the UAN number. The service is also available on the official EPFO website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2021 2:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New Year 2022 resolution: Learn a new language with Duolingo, Memrise & more
Photo Gallery
New Year 2022 resolution: Learn a new language with Duolingo, Memrise & more
Take New Year 2022 resolution to learn a new language: Free apps that you can download

Photo Gallery

Take New Year 2022 resolution to learn a new language: Free apps that you can download

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

News

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered

Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered

How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

Your Zomato, Swiggy orders likely to get expensive from tomorrow, Jan 1

Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

News

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know
Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31

How To

Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31
How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

How To

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet
PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

How To

PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call
How to link Aadhaar to PF account and save PF contribution

How To

How to link Aadhaar to PF account and save PF contribution

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ला रहा 50MP वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, भारत में लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक

Free Fire में मिल रहा Winter Ironthrasher Bundle, जानिए पाने का आसान तरीका

New Year Eve: इन वर्चुअल तरीकों से घर पर ही मना सकते हैं अपने दोस्तों के साथ नए साल का जश्न

Garena Free Fire में इन 5 जबरदस्त टिप्स से जीतें क्लोज रेंज फाइट, सटीक शॉट लगाने में मिलेगी मदद

OnePlus 10 और OnePlus 10 Pro जल्द होगा लॉन्च, डिस्प्ले, प्रोसेसर, कैमरा और बैटरी समेत कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know
News
EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know
Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered
How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps
Your Zomato, Swiggy orders likely to get expensive from tomorrow, Jan 1

News

Your Zomato, Swiggy orders likely to get expensive from tomorrow, Jan 1
Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

News

Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers