Epic Games to acquire indie music platform Bandcamp, will now enter the music space

Epic Games has announced that it is acquiring the indie music platform Bandcamp. The company has also announced that despite the acquisition, Bandcamp will continue to operate as a separate entity.

Epic Games made the announcement via a blog post stating, that the acquisition of Bandcamp will play "an important role in Epic's vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music, and more."

The company has heavily emphasised the fact that Bandcamp will continue to operate as a standalone marketplace and music community, while at the same time relying on Epic Games' resources to expand and add new features.

Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond in a statement said that this acquisition will not change any of the platform’s core services or features. It will also be ensured that the artists-first revenue model will stay put. “You’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site,” he added.

With the acquisition, both the companies seem to be currently looking to collaborate with each other to utilise the strengths and bolster further development. This will include adding new payment options, livestreaming, mobile apps, merchandise, and additional features. Epic Games will also get to expand into the music space, and also blending it into the gaming space.

The companies have not revealed the specifics behind the acquisition, including the amount of money involved, the payment method, roles, and more. We expect to get more news on the topic once the acquisition is finalised.