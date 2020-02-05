Roberto Escobar, brother of Pablo Escobar, has launched a new foldable phone. Called Escobar Fold 2, the new foldable device seems to be a clone of Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company’s official website says its latest foldable phone is a “Samsung phone killer.” The Escobar Fold 2 foldable phone is priced at $399, which is around 28,440 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and in the US, it is available for around $2,000.

Notably, this is the second foldable phone from Pablo Escobar’s brother, and the Escobar Fold 1 was launched back in December 2019. The company’s product page says “Rest in Peace Samsung, Pablo always wins. This is an incredible phone, at a competitive price.” However, a few reports say that buying the Escobar Fold 2 could be a bad decision as those who ordered the Escobar Fold 1 hasn’t yet received the foldable phone. The customers have instead received a book from the company, PCMag reported.

So, the biggest question that comes to mind is whether someone can trust Escobar to deliver on this promised foldable phone. The Escobar Fold 2 is assembled in Hong Kong after being designed in the US. In terms of specifications, the Escobar Fold 2 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 mobile platform clocked at 2.8GHz. This foldable phone ships with Android 10 and has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB internal storage.

The device also offers two displays with the primary screen being a foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back. It also offers support for HD Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 4:3 Ratio, Fast Charger, Noise Cancellation, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,380mAh battery too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

