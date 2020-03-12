comscore Escobar Fold 2 revealed to be Galaxy Fold with a skin | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Escobar Fold 2: YouTuber tears down 'Samsung Killer' to reveal Galaxy Fold underneath
News

Escobar Fold 2: YouTuber tears down 'Samsung Killer' to reveal Galaxy Fold underneath

News

The 'Samsung Killer' Escobar Fold 2 folding smartphone went through a teardown at the hands of tech YouTuber MKBHD who revealed that it was a skinned Samsung Galaxy Fold.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Escobar Fold 2

Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar may have been known for disturbing reasons. However, his brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria recently gained fame for creating his own smartphone brand. With folding screens and powerful specifications, the Escobar Fold 2 smartphone is a sequel to the Escobar Fold 1.

Related Stories


The Fold 2 had an interesting take on major folding smartphones that are priced very highly. The Escobar Fold 2 smart features a folding screen with a bunch of great specifications. The phone, however, is priced at just $399 (about Rs 29,587), which is much lower than the Samsung Galaxy Fold at $1980 (about Rs 1,46,826).

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

What did not add up, was that despite the big difference in price, both phones featured a similar design and the same internals. A recent revelation, however, by Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on his channel MKBHD reveals the truth behind the smartphone.

The video reveals that the Escobar Fold 2 is just a Samsung Galaxy Fold covered with a custom gold-plated skin. The YouTuber used a box cutter to peel of the gold-plating and revealed the phone underneath. Further, the box the phone ships with also only comes with a device and a charging cable.

Getting the Escobar Fold 2 is harder than you think

Brownlee suggested that the whole deal could be more of a scam rather than a cost-cutting measure. What adds to this doubt is the fact that the Escobar Fold 2 is not shipped to everyone. As of now, it is only being sent to consumers who are popular on YouTube or other platforms. Brownlee also mentioned that the company reached out to him asking for video coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

There was also a lot of marketing and hype creation behind the Escobar Fold 2. The company came up with taglines like ‘Rest in Peace Samsung’ and marketed itself as the ‘Samsung Killer’. Now, it seems it was all a marketing strategy for a scam.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 1:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
News
Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

Gaming

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro और Note 9 Pro Max 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च

Oppo Find X2 Pro ने AnTuTU बेंचमार्क टेस्ट में तोड़ा सभी स्मार्टफोन रिकॉर्ड

रियलमी 6 सीरीज को टक्कर देने आ रहे हैं शाओमी के ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन

E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus : कोरोनावायरस के चलते रद्द हुआ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एंटरटेनमेंट एक्सपो

Escobar Fold 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन है Samsung Galaxy Fold, यूट्यूबर ने किया खुलासा

News

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
News
Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India
Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India
Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon

News

Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon