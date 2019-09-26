Essential testing its second smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC

Essential has formally confirmed that it is working on its second smartphone. The company did not confirm any details about the upcoming smartphone. However, the confirmation itself is enough to generate enough hype regarding the upcoming smartphone. This information about the second smartphone comes about 2.5 years after the launch of Essential PH-1 back in 2017. In this time, Essential PH-1 has gained an extremely respectable place in the industry when it comes to software updates. This is in addition to creating a notch that was well ahead of its time. As per a new report, the company is currently testing the upcoming smartphone.

Essential PH-2 details

According to a report by XDA Developers, a spokesperson from the company revealed this information. This comes after a number of reports that hinted Essential Phone 2, the cancellation of the smartphone due to low sales, and more last year. We also saw a report by Bloomberg that the company was likely working on an AI phone. Digging deeper, the company AI phone was likely to be different from a traditional smartphone. The report revealed that the smartphone was meant to respond to messages on behalf of the users. In fact, the users were meant to interact with the smartphone with the help of voice commands.

This is not the first time that the company has officially confirmed the presence of the second smartphone. As noted in the report, the company initially confirmed the presence of the second smartphone back in December 2018. The founder of the company, Andy Rubin followed this up with a tweet in June this year that the company will “make an announcement”. Now, as per the latest information, we likely know something about the upcoming smartphone.

The report refers to a number of different hints painting a rough picture at what to expect. First up, it refers to an AOSP commit done by Gary Bisson, an engineer working with Essential. This new commit works with Android 10 which indicates that the device will come with the latest software version. This commit and the bug that it was trying to fix accidentally lead Essential to possibly leak the hardware details of the upcoming device.

Possible specifications

To begin with, Luk1337, a member of the LineageOS team developed a patch for this bug. Essential engineers took this patch to fix the problem that they were facing. Sometime later, the Essential build bot sent Luk1337 an automatic email about a build failure. According to the build bot report, we can see that Essential is working on a device with the code name “gem”. Other details include a test version of Android 10, build date July 11, 2019. The email also hinted at something called “Fingerprint Walkie-Talkie” mode but unsure what it really means. Speculation hints that this feature may work along with an Essential-made digital assistant.

Last portion of the report confirmed that the device will likely feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. This likely means that the Essential Phone 2 may aim at the mid-range segment. The report also hinted at a number of camera sensors referred to in the build-bot report. These include a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor, a 20-megapixel Sony IMX479 sensor, and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5K9 sensor. It is possible that the device will not come with all these sensors.