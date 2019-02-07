comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

This comes just days before PH-2 appeared in the support documents for a United States cellular carrier.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 4:43 PM IST
Essential PH-2

Image credit: SlashGear

Essential, the smartphone maker that launched its first smartphone, the Essential PH-1 may be working on the successor to the original. According to new information on the internet, it seems like the company is working on Essential PH-2, the second generation device from the company. In addition to the evidence that the company is working on a new device, we also got to know that the company is thinking about including a new display that turns semi-transparent to reveal the camera sensor under the display. This will help Essential get rid of the notch or even the punch hole display style that other smartphone makers are currently experimenting with.

Once the company implements this technology, there will be no use of other workarounds involving sliding displays or motorized pop-up cameras. A report by SlashGear analyzed a number of diagrams and drawings of the upcoming device to take a look at the new features that Essential is working on. According to the sketches, the company is likely to add a camera and a light sensor on the front of PH-2.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

In addition to the unique display technology, the company is also working on an under the display fingerprint scanner. This type of fingerprint scanners is rapidly becoming the new normal in the smartphone industry. The report indicates that the final device will come with “either LCD or OLED” panel but most of the advanced features are expected to come with the OLED display. This comes just days before PH-2 appeared in the support documents for a United States cellular carrier.

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

Also Read

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

The company has not formally confirmed any details about PH-2 but if we have to guess then it will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC out of the box. Talking about the light-sensor on the front, the company may add a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to bring advanced face authentication and selfie features in the device.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 4:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
News
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock

News

LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference