comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner
News

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner

News

It looks like Essential PH-2 will also come with a dual rear camera set up along with a dedicated flash unit.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 2:17 PM IST
Essential PH-2 design

Image credit: LetsGoDigital

Smartphone maker Essential seems to be working on its upcoming smartphone, the Essential PH-2, the successor to the dark horse that Essential PH-1 was. The device is likely to be the first in the market to sport under the glass camera sensor on the front of the device. The company is doing this in a bid to remove the notch without opting for other radical solutions such as the slider design or the motorized front camera module, or even the dual display route.

If and when the company manages to add such a camera on its upcoming device, it will most likely be the first to add such a technology in a smartphone. Though, it will not be the first time when the company becomes the first to bring a futuristic technology to the market. Essential did the same with its notch on the Essential PH-1 years before other smartphone makers developed it and named it the water-drop styled notch. In addition to this new information, it was also reported that the company is planning to add a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

This information was shared by LetsGoDigital and then later picked up by SlashLeaks. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time we are hearing about the under the display camera, and previous reports have also indicated something similar to the Essential PH-2. Taking a look at the back of the device reference on a new patent, it looks like the device will come with a dual rear camera set up along with a dedicated flash unit.

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

Also Read

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

We can also see two connectors that first made their debut with the PH-1 for additional accessories. It also revealed that the volume and the power buttons are present on the right side of the device. The bottom of the device will come with a USB Type-C port, speaker grill and a nano-SIM slot at the bottom side of the device.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 2:17 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner
Spoiler is a non-Spectre attack that affects all Intel chips

News

Spoiler is a non-Spectre attack that affects all Intel chips

Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

News

Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner

Spoiler is a non-Spectre attack that affects all Intel chips

Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

News

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

News

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्च हुए सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी का Black Shark 2 लिक्विड कूल 3.0 टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा

हुवावे ने लॉन्च किया नया राउटर, पूरे घर में देगा इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी

आज से ओपन सेल में उपलब्ध हुआ Vivo V15 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honeywell Air Touch i9 एयर प्यूरीफायर रिव्यू: दमदार परफॉर्मेंस लेकिन कीमत बन सकती है मुसीबत

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more
News
Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more
Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner
Spoiler is a non-Spectre attack that affects all Intel chips

News

Spoiler is a non-Spectre attack that affects all Intel chips
Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

News

Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights