Essential PH-2 may sport in-display camera along with physical fingerprint scanner

Smartphone maker Essential seems to be working on its upcoming smartphone, the Essential PH-2, the successor to the dark horse that Essential PH-1 was. The device is likely to be the first in the market to sport under the glass camera sensor on the front of the device. The company is doing this in a bid to remove the notch without opting for other radical solutions such as the slider design or the motorized front camera module, or even the dual display route.

If and when the company manages to add such a camera on its upcoming device, it will most likely be the first to add such a technology in a smartphone. Though, it will not be the first time when the company becomes the first to bring a futuristic technology to the market. Essential did the same with its notch on the Essential PH-1 years before other smartphone makers developed it and named it the water-drop styled notch. In addition to this new information, it was also reported that the company is planning to add a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.

This information was shared by LetsGoDigital and then later picked up by SlashLeaks. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time we are hearing about the under the display camera, and previous reports have also indicated something similar to the Essential PH-2. Taking a look at the back of the device reference on a new patent, it looks like the device will come with a dual rear camera set up along with a dedicated flash unit.

We can also see two connectors that first made their debut with the PH-1 for additional accessories. It also revealed that the volume and the power buttons are present on the right side of the device. The bottom of the device will come with a USB Type-C port, speaker grill and a nano-SIM slot at the bottom side of the device.