Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch

Essential is rolling out a new software update for its Essential Phone PH-1 device. The latest update brings the new February 2020 Android security patch to the device with no additional improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Essential.

The new software version for the Essential phone is an incremental update as it doesn’t include any other improvements or new features for the device. The Essential Phone PH-1 update carries the build number QQ1A.200105.032, and its firmware size is about 1.3 GB.

The Essential Phone PH-1 February 2020 security patch OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by heading to Settings -> About Phone -> Advanced -> System update.

According to Google‘s Android bulletin website, the latest February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

Essential Phone PH-1 Specifications, Features

Apart from Essential, Google also released this patch for all Pixel devices. While some Galaxy devices have also received the update. Since its launch back in 2017, the smartphone has always been in line to receive the latest security patch as well.

To recall, the Essential PH-1 flaunts a 5.71-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone has a dual rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.