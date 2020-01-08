Android co-founder Andy Rubin found, Essential, has started rolling out a new software update for the Essential Phone PH-1. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

The new software version isn’t an incremental update as it brings along some audio improvements for the device. The Essential Phone PH-1 update carries the build number QQ1A.200105.007. It primarily fixes a severe vulnerability that could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Essential Phone PH-1 January 2020 security patch OTA update is rolling out in a phased process, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually, PiunikaWeb reports. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by heading to Settings -> About Phone -> Advanced -> System update.

This January 2020 security patch is the first major update coming to Essential device in 2020. Since its launch back in 2017, the smartphone has always been in line to receive the latest security patch as well. Apart from Essential, Google also released this patch for all Pixel devices, while some Galaxy devices have also received the update.

Essential Phone PH-1 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.71-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 19:10 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1312×2560 pixels) resolution. The device sports dual primary cameras at the rear with two 13-megapixel sensors. One is a standard RGB sensor, while the other is monochrome.

The Essential Phone PH-1 features a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device packs a 3,040mAh battery with up to 27W charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.