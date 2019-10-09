comscore Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
  • Home
  • News
  • Essential Project Gem smartphone is official; Andy Rubin shares official images
News

Essential Project Gem smartphone is official; Andy Rubin shares official images

News

Andy Rubin, the founder of the company shared a number of tweets highlights key details about the upcoming device. The images and videos also showcased four different, glossy, “color-shift material” variants.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 5:12 PM IST
Essential Project Gem design, UI

We know that Essential is working on a second smartphone. Numerous reports about the next Essential smartphone have surfaced online in the last two years. Initial information about the device indicated that the company canceled plans about the second smartphone. Later, the reports confirmed that the company was working on a smartphone. However, the company did not reveal much about the device. But, a new series of tweets has drastically changed things. We now know the unique form factor, the design, possible colors, and the out of the user-interface of the OS.

Essential Project Gem details

Andy Rubin, the founder of the company shared a number of tweets highlights key details about the upcoming device. First up, the upcoming Essential phone will sport a unique, tall, and oddly compact forum. The images and videos also showcased four different, glossy, “color-shift material” variants. In addition, Rubin also showcased images of the new user interface on the device. As per a report by The Verge, the UI showcases tile or card-like apps. These images also showcase the power button and volume rocker on the right side with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Unlike most modern smartphones, the upcoming device will only feature a single-lens camera sensor.

As part of the report, the company confirmed that it is currently testing the Essential Project Gem outside the lab. Essential also added that it will share more about the device “in the near future”. Later, the official handle of Essential also shared more official images of the device. As per past reports, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Essential is working on its second smartphone; may sport Snapdragon 730 SoC: Report

Also Read

Essential is working on its second smartphone; may sport Snapdragon 730 SoC: Report

The information about the upcoming device comes 2.5 years after the company launched its first Essential PH-1. It will come with Android 10 out of the box. New information about the official confirmation of the device code name is in line with past reports. The device is also likely to feature something called “Fingerprint Walkie-Talkie”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 5:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
News
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone

News

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
Essential testing its second smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC

News

Essential testing its second smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC
September 2019 security patch rolling out alongside Android 10

News

September 2019 security patch rolling out alongside Android 10
Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch
Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile ने मचाई धूम, एक हफ्ते में पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स का आंकड़ा

BSNL के 429 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 64MP क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रियलमी का पहला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Realme X2 Pro भारत में दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च

त्योहारों के दौरान ई-कॉर्मस कंपनियों की बिक्री 42,000 करोड़ रुपये ज्यादा होगी : रेडसीर

News

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
News
Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update
Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India
BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data