Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone

We know that Essential is working on a second smartphone. Numerous reports about the next Essential smartphone have surfaced online in the last two years. Initial information about the device indicated that the company canceled plans about the second smartphone. Later, the reports confirmed that the company was working on a smartphone. However, the company did not reveal much about the device. But, a new series of tweets has drastically changed things. We now know the unique form factor, the design, possible colors, and the out of the user-interface of the OS.

Essential Project Gem details

Andy Rubin, the founder of the company shared a number of tweets highlights key details about the upcoming device. First up, the upcoming Essential phone will sport a unique, tall, and oddly compact forum. The images and videos also showcased four different, glossy, “color-shift material” variants. In addition, Rubin also showcased images of the new user interface on the device. As per a report by The Verge, the UI showcases tile or card-like apps. These images also showcase the power button and volume rocker on the right side with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Unlike most modern smartphones, the upcoming device will only feature a single-lens camera sensor.

GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

As part of the report, the company confirmed that it is currently testing the Essential Project Gem outside the lab. Essential also added that it will share more about the device “in the near future”. Later, the official handle of Essential also shared more official images of the device. As per past reports, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The information about the upcoming device comes 2.5 years after the company launched its first Essential PH-1. It will come with Android 10 out of the box. New information about the official confirmation of the device code name is in line with past reports. The device is also likely to feature something called “Fingerprint Walkie-Talkie”.