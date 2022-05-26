comscore Ethereum co-founder cautions crypto investors: Here’s what he said
  • Home
  • News
  • Ethereum Co Founder Has An Advice For Crypto Investors Heres What
News

Ethereum co-founder has an advice for crypto-investors: Here’s what

News

Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood is a word of advice for people who want to invest in various cryptocurrencies. He said that crypto investors need to be more aware about what is backing their virtual currency.

Ethereum

Image: Pixabay

Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood is a word of advice for people who want to invest in various cryptocurrencies. He said that crypto investors need to be more aware about what is backing their virtual currency. “I would hope that people pay more attention to what is belying the currency name when they get involved in a community, ecosystem, economy,” Wood said in a statement to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Also Read - RBI Governor warns against use of cryptocurrencies after TerraUSD’s fall

“The technology cannot prevent people from making mistakes but can help those who want to understand better the facts of the world, what they’re buying,” Wood added. Also Read - There’s a new application that let’s you earn money by just walking: How it works

His statement follows the destabalisation of crypto market, which was triggered by the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which consists of Terra Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing this story, Terra Luna was trading at $0.0001529 while TerraUSD was trading at $0.08931. Both these cryptocurrencies are pegged against the US Dollar. Also Read - Over $200 billion wiped off from cryptocurrency market in a day: Report

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that co-founders of one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world, Ethereum, have cautioned against the use of this digital currency.

In an interview with the TIME magazine earlier this year, Ethereum co-founder Buterin has expressed his concerns over the bulging crypto market saying that too many investors were taking wrong lessons from crypto enthusiasts who claimed to have struck gold as the crypto market stabalised.

“Crypto itself has a lot of dystopian potential if implemented wrong,” Buterin had said at the time adding, “If we don’t exercise our voice, the only things that get built are the things that are immediately profitable…And those are often far from what’s actually the best for the world.”

What RBI governor said about cryptocurrencies

More recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor too cautioned people about the ‘volatile’ nature of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with CNBC TV18 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the use of cryptocurrencies could seriously undermine India’s financial stability and its macroeconomic stability.

“This [crypto] is something whose underlying [value] is nothing. There are big questions on how do you regulate it. Our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary, financial, and macroeconomic stability of India,” he said as reported by Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ethereum co-founder has a word of advice for crypto investors
News
Ethereum co-founder has a word of advice for crypto investors
Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

Krafton adds a new voice pack of TeamXSpark's Mavi to BGMI: Here's how to get it

How To

Krafton adds a new voice pack of TeamXSpark's Mavi to BGMI: Here's how to get it

Ahead of Elon Musk takeover, Jack Dorsey leaves the company board

News

Ahead of Elon Musk takeover, Jack Dorsey leaves the company board

BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

automobile

BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition launched: All details here!

Ethereum co-founder has a word of advice for crypto investors

Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

Mahindra Scorpio-N to New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

Ahead of Elon Musk takeover, Jack Dorsey leaves the company board

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update के बाद बैटल रॉयल मोड में आएं बहुत सारे बदलाव, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

WhatsApp में आएगा एक कमाल का फीचर, जानें कैसे आप Disappearing Messages को भी कर पाएंगे स्टोर

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition फोन 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Greta Electric Scooter: कीमत सुन झटपट खरीदने लगेंगे यह इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, फीचर्स हैं जबरदस्त

Jack Dorsey के अंतिम इस्तीफे के साथ Twitter में एक 'युग' का अंत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video

News

New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video

News

Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

News

Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999