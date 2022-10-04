comscore EU adopts new law to include a USB Type-C port in phones, tablets, more
EU adopts new law to include a universal charging port in phones, tablets, laptops, more

Apple is expected to be among the most affected, but analysts also expect a possible positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company's latest gadgets instead of ones without USB-C.

Highlights

  • European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single charging port for phones, tablets and cameras by 2024.
  • EU's new rule is expected to hit Apple the most as it ships its iPhones with a lightning port.
  • European Commission has estimated that the single charger would save about 250 million euros for consumers.
USB Type C

Image: Pixabay

The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds to launch on October 26: Check details

The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices. Also Read - Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: All you need to know

Among big providers of electronic devices to European customers, Apple is expected to be among the most affected, but analysts also expect a possible positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company’s latest gadgets instead of ones without USB-C. Also Read - Jio announces limited period 'Festival Bonanza offer' with up to Rs 4,500 worth of benefits

The deal also covers e-readers, ear buds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other device makers, analysts said.

Apple, Samsung and Huawei were not immediately available for comments.

Apple has in the past warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

EU lawmakers supported the reform with a large majority, with 602 votes in favour and only 13 against.

The change had been discussed for years and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

The European Commission has estimated that the single charger would save about 250 million euros ($247.3 million) for consumers.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, which is used by Apple, a 2019 Commission study showed.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 5:04 PM IST
    EU adopts new law to include a USB Type-C port in phones, tablets, more

    Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds global launch date announced

    Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: Here's how

    New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

    New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

    iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

    iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

    Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

    iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

