comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon
News

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

News

Products from sellers like Cloudtail and Appario - that have equity investment from Amazon - have been taken off from Amazon.in's platform.

  • Published: February 3, 2019 2:07 PM IST
amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos

US e-tail giant Amazon sees “very good long-term prospects” in the Indian market but is evaluating the recent changes in FDI rules for online marketplaces to ensure that there are no “unintended consequences” for customers and sellers on its platform.

Amazon, which has committed over $5 billion investment in India, said it has built its business around price selection and convenience.

“…there is much uncertainty as to what the impact of the government rule change is going to have on the e-commerce sector there. We remain committed to complying with all laws and regulations, we will, but we’re evaluating the situation,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said in a recent investor call.

The new rules, which came into effect from February 1, bar online marketplaces that have foreign investments from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and ban exclusive marketing arrangements.

Another clause states that the inventory of a vendor will be seen as controlled by a marketplace, if over 25 per cent of the vendor’s purchases are from the marketplace entity, including the latter’s wholesale unit.

Products from sellers like Cloudtail and Appario – that have equity investment from Amazon – have been taken off from Amazon.in’s platform.

Amazon’s net sales during the fourth quarter rose 20 per cent to $72.4 billion. Net sales from international operations were at $20.8 billion in the quarter ended December 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019, Amazon expects its net sales to be in the range of $56-60 billion, translating into a growth of 10-18 per cent compared to the January-March 2018 quarter.

“…our main concern is trying to minimize the impact to our customers and sellers in India. We’ve built our business around price selection and convenience. We don’t think the changes help in those dimensions for both the customers in India and also the sellers,” Olsavsky said.

He added that the new regulations need to be interpreted to “make sure they don’t have unintended consequences”.

“We feel very good about the long term prospects in India and doing a good job for both Indian customers and Indian sellers. The new regulations need to be interpreted…need to make sure they don’t have unintended consequences,” he asserted.

An Amazon spokesperson, on Thursday, had stated that the company will continue to engage with the government to seek clarifications and work towards minimizing impact on its customers and sellers. Small traders have, in the past, complained that deep discounts offered by e-commerce firms were hurting their business. Various trader bodies had also alleged that these entities were giving preferential treatment to certain sellers.

Both Amazon and Flipkart had extensively lobbied (directly as well as through associations and trade bodies) with government officials seeking an extension in deadline after the proposed changes were announced in December. They had also written to the government seeking more time to understand the details of the new framework.

According to a Crisil report, nearly 35-40 per cent of e-retail industry sales – amounting to Rs 35,000-40,000 crore – could be hit due to the tightened norms.

However, smaller players like Snapdeal and ShopClues have welcomed the development, saying it will create a genuine and robust e-commerce sector in India.

Industry watchers said both Flipkart and Amazon were extremely hopeful that the government will soften its stand but given the magnitude of investments at stake, these companies had already started working on their plan B in case the deadline was not extended.

Amazon had committed an investment of over $5 billion, while Walmart made its biggest bet by pumping in $16 billion for 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2019 2:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets price cut in India ahead of Galaxy S10 launch
thumb-img
Deals
Realme Days Sale: Top deals to know
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG! Days: Top deals to know
thumb-img
News
Aadhaar: Jharkhand government accidentally leaks information of about 1,66,000 workers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to feature pop-up selfie camera like Vivo NEX

Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

News

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon
Honor View20 gets first major software update

News

Honor View20 gets first major software update
Realme U1 gets price cut in India

News

Realme U1 gets price cut in India
Amazon Echo smart speakers back on sale, Amazon Basics products still unavailable

News

Amazon Echo smart speakers back on sale, Amazon Basics products still unavailable
E-comm FDI rules: Disappointed with govt decision to implement changes in haste, says Flipkart

News

E-comm FDI rules: Disappointed with govt decision to implement changes in haste, says Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में इस पद के लिए वैकेंसी तलाश रहा है ट्विटर

क्रोम, सफारी से पासवर्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी चुरा रहा है यह मेलवेयर

शाओमी का Redmi 6A स्मार्टफोन 697 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें कैसे

अब MyJio स्टोर्स और रिलायंस डिजिटल पर भी मिलेगा ऑनर View20 स्मार्टफोन

व्हाट्सएप ने की 'स्टार्टअप इंडिया-ग्रांड चैलेंज' की घोषणा, छोटे बिजनेस को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to feature pop-up selfie camera like Vivo NEX
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to feature pop-up selfie camera like Vivo NEX
Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation

News

Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation
Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

News

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone

News

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone
WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker