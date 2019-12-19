EVM has launched its latest trio of power banks in India. It comes in two capacities of 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh. These portable chargers are called EnAble+, EnAble, and EnCore. It has gone on sale via Amazon India and Snapdeal for Rs 2,400, Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,499 prices respectively.

The EnAble+ and EnAble power banks boast dual USB-A ports, which let you charge two devices simultaneously. These two power banks have 10,000mAh battery capacity and also offer support for 5.V-2.4A power output. Interestingly, there are two input ports (USB Type-C and Micro-USB), to charge the Power Bank. The four LED indicators at the front also notify the charging level.

EVM EnCore power bank

Coming to the EVM EnCore 5,000mAh power bank, it features two USB Type-C and Micro-USB input ports and one USB-A output port. The company claims that each port will support up to 5.V-2.0A input capacity and can charge a device simultaneously at 5V-2.4A power output. It also has the four LED indicators at the front to notify the charging level.

EVM says these power banks feature nine layers of protection from short circuits, current, and voltage overload. It also has protection against overheating and wrong insertion. The new EVM power bank offers a sleek ABS plastic body, which is claimed to withstand collision and impacts.

Besides, Stuffcool also recently launched a new compact power bank in India. It comes equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol as well as a PD18W Type-C port and a QC3 compatible USB-A port. The new power bank offers support for 36W charging in terms of output.

The WB110 Stuffcool wireless Power Bank is lightweight and even compact. It features a textured body, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. Stuffcool claims that the WB110 wireless power bank delivers reliable and safe wireless charging having received the Qi certification.