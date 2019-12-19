comscore EVM EnAble, EnAble+, EnCore power banks launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • EVM EnAble+, EnAble, EnCore power banks launched in India, prices start from Rs 1,499
News

EVM EnAble+, EnAble, EnCore power banks launched in India, prices start from Rs 1,499

News

EVM has launched its Li-Polymer battery power bank range in India. These power banks are available in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacity.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 4:33 PM IST
EVM Power Bank

EVM has launched its latest trio of power banks in India. It comes in two capacities of 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh. These portable chargers are called EnAble+, EnAble, and EnCore. It has gone on sale via Amazon India and Snapdeal for Rs 2,400, Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,499 prices respectively.

EVM EnAble, EnAble+

The EnAble+ and EnAble power banks boast dual USB-A ports, which let you charge two devices simultaneously. These two power banks have 10,000mAh battery capacity and also offer support for 5.V-2.4A power output. Interestingly, there are two input ports (USB Type-C and Micro-USB), to charge the Power Bank. The four LED indicators at the front also notify the charging level.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

EVM EnCore power bank

Coming to the EVM EnCore 5,000mAh power bank, it features two USB Type-C and Micro-USB input ports and one USB-A output port. The company claims that each port will support up to 5.V-2.0A input capacity and can charge a device simultaneously at 5V-2.4A power output. It also has the four LED indicators at the front to notify the charging level.

EVM says these power banks feature nine layers of protection from short circuits, current, and voltage overload. It also has protection against overheating and wrong insertion. The new EVM power bank offers a sleek ABS plastic body, which is claimed to withstand collision and impacts.

Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one

Also Read

Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one

Besides, Stuffcool also recently launched a new compact power bank in India. It comes equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol as well as a PD18W Type-C port and a QC3 compatible USB-A port. The new power bank offers support for 36W charging in terms of output.

The WB110 Stuffcool wireless Power Bank is lightweight and even compact. It features a textured body, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. Stuffcool claims that the WB110 wireless power bank delivers reliable and safe wireless charging having received the Qi certification.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

EVM launches three new power banks in India
News
EVM launches three new power banks in India
FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

News

FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out

News

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G service in Nashik

Telecom

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G service in Nashik

PUBG Mobile to bring drones, similar to Call of Duty Mobile game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile to bring drones, similar to Call of Duty Mobile game

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch

EVM launches three new power banks in India

FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

EVM launches three new power banks in India

News

EVM launches three new power banks in India
Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

News

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features
Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799
Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity

News

Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लूरैम्स ने भारत में लॉन्च की सिक्योरिटी कैमरों की रेंज, जानें फीचर्स

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS ईयरबड्स भारत में 899 रुपये में लॉन्च, 20 घंटे का मिलेगा प्लेबैक

Tata ने लॉन्च की Nexon EV SUV इलेक्ट्रिक कार, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 300KM

Airtel Xstream Box top features: वॉइस कंट्रोल, एंड्रॉयड पाई और 4K समेत मिलते हैं ये फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens
Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

News

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps
Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch

News

Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch
EVM launches three new power banks in India

News

EVM launches three new power banks in India
FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

News

FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020