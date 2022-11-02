comscore Dhirendra Prasad, Apple's former employee admits defrauding the company of $17 million
Ex-Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad admits defrauding the Californian giant of more than $17 million

Ex-Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Californian giant of more than $17 million.

Highlights

  • Dhirendra Prasad was found guilty of defrauding Apple.
  • Due to him and his co-conspirators, Apple has to face a loss of more than $17 million.
  • Prasad was a supply chain buyer at Apple and he reportedly inflated invoices.
Apple

Image: Pixabay

A former Apple employee of Indian origin pleaded guilty to defrauding the Californian giant of more than $17 million. He was also said to be involved in tax evasion along with one of his co-conspirators. Dhirendra Prasad who worked with Apple for several years will face a sentence next year for his misconduct. Also Read - How to edit a sent message in Telegram: A step-by-step guide

Former Apple employee admits charging Apple for items and services that it never received

Reportedly, Prasad inflated invoices and stole parts while charging Apple for the latter. He also had two co-conspirators named Robert Gary Hansen and Don M. Baker. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Prasad admitted that he shipped motherboards from Apple to Don M. Baker’s company. Baker then harvested these motherboards and shipped the components back to Apple. Prasad issues Apple billing invoices to purchase the same. Also Read - Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December: Here are the top upcoming features

This is just one instance of many of his fraudulent acts. In addition to this, Prasad also admitted to being involved in tax fraud along with his other co-conspirator, Hensen.

As for Apple alone, Prasad has confessed that he defrauded the Californian giant for seven years, and following this, Apple had to face a loss of more than $17 million.

The Ex-Apple employee will face a sentence next year in March.

52-year-old Dhirendra Prasad joined Apple in 2008. He was a supply chain buyer at Apple and left Apple a few years back. He was charged by U.S Attorney in 2022 and the case was running up until now. Further proceedings will take place next year.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 6:08 PM IST
